SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 19 17 1 1 0 37 77 38 Quad City 21 14 2 2 3 33 74 48 Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39 Fayetteville 19 13 6 0 0 26 60 46 Evansville 19 11 8 0 0 22 50 45 Pensacola 19 10 7 2 0 22 60 53 Peoria 15 8 3 1 3 20 43 36 Roanoke 16 7 5 2 2 19 46 42 Birmingham 21 3 14 4 0 10 45 85 Macon 20 3 16 0 1 7 32 84 Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 3, Evansville 2

Fayetteville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday's Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled