All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 23 14 7 2 0 30 69 63 Charlotte 25 13 10 2 0 28 87 73 Hartford 20 12 5 2 1 27 65 52 Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58 Hershey 21 11 7 2 1 25 59 65 WB/Scranton 21 9 9 1 2 21 48 63 Bridgeport 25 8 13 1 3 20 63 78 Lehigh Valley 22 6 11 4 1 17 55 71

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 21 13 8 0 0 26 81 79 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 25 19 4 1 1 40 86 57 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Rockford 22 11 9 1 1 24 58 72 Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67 Milwaukee 24 10 12 2 0 22 71 79 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Texas 22 7 11 3 1 18 64 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 22 17 2 2 1 37 81 51 Ontario 20 14 5 0 1 29 80 60 Henderson 20 11 7 1 1 24 60 53 Colorado 23 10 9 2 2 24 74 75 Abbotsford 20 9 8 2 1 21 64 59 Tucson 20 9 9 2 0 20 53 66 San Diego 21 9 11 1 0 19 54 66 Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58 San Jose 21 8 12 1 0 17 67 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Laval 6, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

Hershey 2, Springfield 0

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 4, Manitoba 1

Rockford 3, Texas 1

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Ontario 7, San Jose 4

Stockton 3, Colorado 2

Belleville at Syracuse, ppd

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.