All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|69
|63
|Charlotte
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|87
|73
|Hartford
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|65
|52
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Hershey
|21
|11
|7
|2
|1
|25
|59
|65
|WB/Scranton
|21
|9
|9
|1
|2
|21
|48
|63
|Bridgeport
|25
|8
|13
|1
|3
|20
|63
|78
|Lehigh Valley
|22
|6
|11
|4
|1
|17
|55
|71
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|81
|79
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|Chicago
|25
|19
|4
|1
|1
|40
|86
|57
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Rockford
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|58
|72
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Milwaukee
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|71
|79
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Texas
|22
|7
|11
|3
|1
|18
|64
|81
|Stockton
|22
|17
|2
|2
|1
|37
|81
|51
|Ontario
|20
|14
|5
|0
|1
|29
|80
|60
|Henderson
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|60
|53
|Colorado
|23
|10
|9
|2
|2
|24
|74
|75
|Abbotsford
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|64
|59
|Tucson
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|53
|66
|San Diego
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|54
|66
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
|San Jose
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|67
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Laval 6, Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 3, Hartford 1
Utica 3, Cleveland 2
Hershey 2, Springfield 0
Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0
Iowa 4, Manitoba 1
Rockford 3, Texas 1
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Ontario 7, San Jose 4
Stockton 3, Colorado 2
Belleville at Syracuse, ppd
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.