Industrial Wax Market Size-Share Estimation and Forecast, Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Report till 2027

Rising demand from applications like candle, tire & rubber in the Asia Pacific and North America along with increasing demand from coatings and printing inks manufacturers is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. The shift from regular petroleum wax-based products to synthetic and vegetable waxes is maturing intense. Moreover, stringent standards on VOC emissions are anticipated to trigger the demand for superior coating system, i.e., solvent-borne coating system demand. This increase in coating system demand is projected to boost global industrial wax industry for coating application areas.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Industrial Wax Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Industrial Wax Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Industrial Wax Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Industrial Wax Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

From the manufacture of candles to its use in coatings, packaging, polishing, food, and a vast range of application areas and industrial products, the wax industry plays a vital role in the smooth functioning of many industries. The use of additives like specific types of polyethylene can improve the functional properties, viscosity, and even the crystalline structure of wax. In the food industry, food-grade wax can be used to produce shiny coatings on top of candies.

Fossil-based type is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global industrial wax market during the forecast period

In terms of type, fossil-based wax accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the industrial wax market throughout the forecast period. Fossil-based waxes used in cosmetics, candle making, packaging, and coatings of commercial products. There is a significant growth seen in end-use industries such as petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics industries. This growth is a crucial driver for the fossil-based wax market. Bio-based waxes are renewable and environmentally-friendly and used in several applications like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polishes, and cheese coatings for protection against mechanical stress, water-loss, UV-radiation, and parasites.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global industrial wax market during the forecast period

Geographically, the industrial wax market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth is driven by positive growth in the industries such as automotive, construction, cosmetics, and food. Improving socio-economic factors such as living standards, income, and spending power across developing economies will positively influence the regional industrial wax market during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Wax Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, Petroleo Brasileiro, Exxon Mobil, Sasol, Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC, Numaligarh Refinery, HCl Wax, The Blayson Group, and the International Group, Inc. are the leading players of market across the globe.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global industrial wax market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of industrial wax production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

