Lactic Acid Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the lactic acid market. The lactic acid market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the lactic acid market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the lactic acid market both globally and regionally.

In 2020, the lactic acid market size was more than USD 1.2 billion. The lactic acid market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The demand for lactic acid is likely to surge in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Indonesia, due to its application in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages.

Application

Polylactic acid, a renewable biopolymer that is made from lactic acids, has biodegradable thermoplastic made through fermentation from renewable resources. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, this chemical is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and has great market potential in the food industry.

Organic acids such as lactic acid are known for a variety of industrial applications. Among the main applications of this product are food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Lactic acid bacteria, a group of beneficial bacteria that exhibits probiotic properties, are present in this product. Aside from wine and fermented dairy products, acid is also an essential ingredient in pickled vegetables and the production of sausages, fish, and meat.

Aside from its use in fermented foods like canned vegetables and yogurt, lactic acid is also used in pickled vegetables and olives and is a preservative. There are many uses for this naturally occurring organic acid, including food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and industrial applications.

Covid-19 Impact

There has been a significant impact of COVID-19 on the growth and dynamics of a variety of industries. In the absence of vaccines, consumers are worried about immunity, social distancing, and contactless methods of protecting themselves from exposure to the current pandemic. These factors are heavily influencing the choice of products for packaged goods with protective benefits among consumers. In light of the restrictions on public movement across regions, bulk purchases of food products and their stockpiling have become necessary.

In recent years, the pandemic has had a positive impact on the packaging industry. Due to its durability, safety, and affordability, plastic is becoming increasingly popular over older packaging options. Food and beverage packaging has been in high demand during the pandemic. It is because consumers are more inclined to purchase packaged food products due to health and safety concerns. Thus, these factors have led to the growth of the lactic acid market.

Regional Overview

In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share. A growing number of individuals are turning to food, drink, and personal care products as sources of income. As a result of increasing expenditures on medicines, the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. should have a positive impact on the market growth in this region.

Several personal care and cosmetic companies in North America, such as Maybelline New York, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Avon, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, will continue to grow the market. Additionally, the robust manufacturing base of global cosmetic companies in the U.S., such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, should promote the demand for personal care products.

The U.S. government’s efforts to reduce carbon footprint and high demand for PLA from packaging applications will fuel the growth of the PLA market over the coming years.

Key Companies

The leading prominent competitors in the global lactic acid market are:

BASF SE

Teijin Ltd.

Futerro SA

Corbion N.V.

Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global lactic acid segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Raw Material

Corn

Sugarcane

Cassava

Other Crops

Segmentation based on Application

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

· How does a global company acquire markets?

· What are its core strategies and policies?

· What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

· What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

· What are the leading competitors in the global market?

· Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

