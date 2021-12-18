Optically Clear Adhesives Market Size 2021, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Report Ocean publicize new report on the optically clear adhesives market. The optically clear adhesives market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the optically clear adhesives market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the optically clear adhesives market both globally and regionally.

The optically clear adhesives market was valued at more than $1 billion in 2020. The CAGR, of the Optically Clear Adhesives Market, is projected to grow at more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The term “optically clear adhesive” refers to transparent adhesives that bond visually clear components together. Optical clear adhesives based on acrylic resins can bond multiple layers of objects very strongly and efficiently. Polymers that are acrylic or methyl acrylic are used to make it. Acryl adhesives are optically clear and exhibit excellent properties such as variable initial adhesion, high shear strength, high-temperature resistance, UV resistance, durability, and so on. These characteristics make it an ideal bonding material for electronics, automotive, construction, and other fields.

Factors Impacting the Optically Clear Adhesives Market

Due to the increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices worldwide, the optically clear adhesive market is experiencing significant growth.

This market is experiencing explosive growth due to the popularity of smartphones and LCD TVs. In addition, optically clear adhesives are in high demand among consumers due to the continuous introduction of advanced products such as high-end smartphones, high-definition screens, etc.

Advances in technology have resulted in the introduction of novel electronics products on the market, which contributed to glass adhesives being in high demand. In addition, digital signage for advertising is expected to grow as a trend in the market.

Due to the vast quantity of adhesive products available for different application segments, market growth is constrained. In the near future, however, the expansion of the market is expected to be bolstered by consistent breakthroughs in technology that expand the production of a variety of high-end display devices.

Impact of Covid-19: the Optically Clear Adhesives Market

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the optically clear adhesives market has been negatively impacted. It is due to its dependence on several industries, such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and others.

Many electronics firms, which rely on optically clear adhesives as a primary bonding agent for displays and sensors, have closed down or reduced their operations due to the risk of infections among the workers. Due to this, optically clear adhesive market demand has temporarily slowed during the Covid-19 period.

The decline in customer income due to Covid-19 has caused a contraction of the demand for optically clear adhesives in the automotive sector. There has been a temporary decline in the aerospace and aviation sectors following travel restrictions imposed by governments of various countries.

Covid-19 has halted various aircraft manufacturing projects, which has resulted in a decrease in demand for optically clear adhesives in the aerospace and aviation sectors.

In the healthcare sector, an increase in demand for advanced digital instruments has compelled the use of optically clear adhesives to affix displays & sensors of MRI machines, CT scanners, digital X-ray machines, and others. Due to this, the optically clear adhesive market in the medical field has gained strength.

Consumer electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices are reporting high sales in the first quarter of 2021. Consumer electronics segments are expected to benefit from the performance enhancement of the optically clear adhesives market post-Covid-19.

Regional Outlook: The Optically Clear Adhesives Market

Due to changing economic dynamics and the increased adoption of various new electronic technologies in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, South Korea, and India are dominating the optically clear adhesives market. As the biggest manufacturer and consumer of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, LED screens, and LCD panels, China and India each hold a large market share in Asia-Pacific. A high consumer preference for smart devices like mobile phones, laptops, and LEDs is driving growth in North America’s market, both commercially and residentially. Due to its highly durable, UV-resistant electronic devices and automotive devices, Germany dominates the European market in terms of growth due to market demand.

Aim of the Report: the Optically Clear Adhesives Market

The Optically Clear Adhesives Market is typically segmented on the basis of Resin-Type, Application, End-User, region, and Device Structure.

Segmentation based on Resin-Type

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Epoxy

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Monitors

Television

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Outdoor Signage

Automotive

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Segmentation based on Device Structure

Flat

Edge-Curved

Others

Segmentation based on Region

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Key Market Player: the Optically Clear Adhesives Market

The major key market players in the Optically Clear Adhesives market are mentioned below:

Dymax Corporation

Delo Industrial Adhesive LLC

Dow Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Lintec Corporation

Chase Corporation Dow Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Show Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

The 3M Company

