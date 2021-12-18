Alexa
MOFA, Taiwanese-American nonprofit respond to NFL map

Taiwan Foreign Minister says, ‘We've got the guts to play tough D against China’

  122
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/18 17:29
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu responds to NFL's announcement of a map that marks Taiwan as part of China. (Twitter, MOFA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the American National Football League’s (NFL) announcement of a map that marked Taiwan as part of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu and the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) both called for a correction.

Tweeting through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) Twitter account, Wu wrote, “Taiwan has its own colors, NFL. We've got the guts to play tough D against China's military threats and diplomatic assaults. On the 5-yard-line, we're holding firm and won't fumble our sovereignty and democracy. WATCH: Taiwan isn’t ruled by the Beijing Bullies and will stay free. JW.”

Ken Wu (吳兆峯), FAPA Los Angeles Chapter President, protested NFL’s decision during an interview with CNA, saying, “The existence of 23 million Taiwanese people cannot be overlooked, we asked NFL to rectify this and apologize.”

“NFL must stiffen up and not kowtow to China,” he added.

CNA cited Ken Wu as saying American Football is one of the most sophisticated sports in the world and one of the most symbolic American sports. As many Taiwanese immigrants and students who reside in the U.S. love football, he called for the NFL not to disappoint the hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese-American fans.
