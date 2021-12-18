Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 15:57
New York City FC players celebrate with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturda...
Palestinian women mourn over the body of a Hamas member who was killed after gunfire erupted last Sunday during a Hamas-organized funeral in a tense P...
A bird's eye of the illuminated ghats on the bank of the river Ganges are seen in the evening after the the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corr...
Kenny Sanford exits his mother-in-law's apartment through a collapsed wall Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caus...
Taiwan's Pai You Po returns a shot to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi during their Women's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, ...
Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roof to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics ...
A health worker attends a man burned after a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesd...
Skimboarding world champion Lucas Fink, from Brazil, falls down a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare,...
Relatives and neighbors comfort wailing sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman who was killed in Monday's gun attack, during his funeral in Yachama, nort...
A woman living in the Vlakfontein informal settlement outside Johannesburg, South Africa, shuts her window during a rainstorm, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. ...
People participate in a candlelight vigil in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., late Tues...
Army cadets march onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt R...
Protesters light flares during a demonstration against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Ph...
Carmela Lopez holds a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing husband Cesar Alarcon, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building...
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leed...
Penelope Cruz attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honoring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New Y...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D...
Citizens visit the bronze statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Dec. 16,...

Dec. 11-17, 2021

From Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, holding her father's portrait at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, where she received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union's top human rights prize, on behalf of her father, to a burned man receiving care at a hospital after he was injured when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, in Cap-Haiten, Haiti, killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, to the grief-stricken sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman, wailing at his funeral, after he was killed in a gun attack on a bus carrying policemen the outskirts of Srinagar, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

