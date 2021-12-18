Spain's truck drivers call off Christmas strike

A convoy of trucks with banners reading 'SOS, Transport. We can't hold out any longer' and 'That's enough' drive slowly down t... A convoy of trucks with banners reading 'SOS, Transport. We can't hold out any longer' and 'That's enough' drive slowly down the Castellana boulevard in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Self-employed truck drivers demand that the government intervene to help with soaring gasoline prices and take steps to make a hard profession more attractive such as ensuring drivers don't have to load and unload their freight. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spain's truck drivers have called off a three-day strike during the week leading up to Christmas after reaching an agreement with the government late on Friday, the national truck driving association said.

It said the agreement means drivers will not have to load and unload goods from trucks, a "historic claim of the sector that benefits working conditions."

The agreement will also halve the amount of time drivers will have to wait before they are entitled to extra pay and ensure tolls on heavy transport are not implemented without the agreement of the national truck driving association.

The strike had been called from midnight on Dec. 19 to midnight on Dec. 22. Truck drivers had accused the government of ignoring their grievances and clients of insensitivity and exploitative behaviour.

It would have disrupted supply chains and goods delivery at a time of heightened economic activity in the run up to Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"This is an historic agreement that improves the conditions for the transport of goods and will make it possible to cancel the stoppages planned for Christmas," Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez tweeted. (Reporting by Jessica Jones Editing by Mark Potter)