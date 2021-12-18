Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Christmas cheer found in flooded German valley

By MICHAEL PROBST , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/18 15:32
A Christmas tree stands where once house stood in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Amid the mud a...
An illuminated Christmas tree leans against the window of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. ...
A Christmas tree leans a wall of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. Amid the mud and debris s...
A Christmas tree stands next to shovels in the village of Dernau in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. Amid the mud and debri...
A Christmas tree leans against a damaged house in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. Amid the mud an...
A Christmas tree lies on front of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The region was hit by fl...
Three men take a brake from restoring the inside of a winery in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Monday, Dec.13, 2021. Amid the mud and d...
A sign in a shop window reads "the Ahrtal lives" in Bad Neuenahr in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Monday, Dec.13, 2021. The region was hit by f...
The remains of a bridge lead over the Ahr river in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The floods in July claimed alm...
Damaged cars are piled up near the Ahr river in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The region was hit by floodings e...
A woman walks on a partially destroyed cemetery in Altenahr in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The floods in July claimed ...
Trace of mud made by hands are seen on a wall inside a house in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. T...
The remains of a bridge lead over the Ahr river in Resch in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The floods in July claimed alm...
A damaged house is seen in the village of Schuld in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The floods in July claimed almost 200 ...
Children have painted the wall of a house with letters reading "maximum water hight on July 14, 2021" and "our flood was higher than.." showing a dino...
An illuminated Christmas tree leans against the windows of a damaged house in Mayschoss in the Ahrtal valley, southern Germany, Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021....

MAYSCHOSS, Germany (AP) — Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany.

This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in the largest town, Bad Neuenahr, read: “The Ahrtal lives.” Next to it, someone had decorated a fir tree with baubles and lights.

In the village of Mayschoss, further up the valley best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination, stood a tree with lights powered from makeshift cabling outside a damaged building.

Fresh candles cut through the dark in nearby Altenahr as they burned on the graves of local people who died in the summer disaster.

The majority of Germany's flood deaths happened in the narrow valley, where heavy rainfall caused the Ahr River to quickly fill and spill over, drowning vehicles and crushing buildings.

Residents reported at the time receiving little advance warning of the deadly floodwaters, with some claiming that information from authorities was unclear or entirely absent.

The massive economic and emotional costs — the floods destroyed or badly damaged hundreds of houses — caused some residents to consider leaving the region.

But others have insisted they will stay, rebuild and celebrate when they can.

Updated : 2021-12-18 17:18 GMT+08:00

