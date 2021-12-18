LED Fog Lamp Market Size 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the led fog lamp market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The led fog lamp market value was more than $627.44 million in 2020. The led fog lamp market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The LED fog lamps use a bar-shaped headlight design rather than a round headlight, and they provide illumination at times of poor visibility. Many accidents occur because of low visibility caused by fog, snow, dust, or rain following a bad weather condition. In the near future, the demand for LED fog lamps is likely to increase due to the growing concern for automotive safety and the changing automotive industry outlook. LED fog lamps are part of the overall lighting system of the automotive industry, so the demand is directly influenced by car production and sales across the globe. There was also an announcement about LED fog lights that would increase operational efficiency while further improving safety measures.

Factors Affecting

A rise in road accidents and an increasing emphasis on driver and vehicle safety globally has led to a surge in demand for LED lighting systems for fog lights. The use of high-tech lighting can enable vehicles to detect threats on the path and, therefore, take the appropriate actions.

Globally, the increase in road accident incidents leads to greater demand for higher safety features in vehicles, ultimately increasing the market penetration of LED lighting systems.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 1.3 million people are killed annually in road traffic accidents related to poorly lit vehicles, according to a report published in June 2021. Also, road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death among teenagers. Due to these reasons, LED fog light systems in vehicles are becoming more popular. Due to the increase in road safety awareness, the LED fog lamp market is growing.

The demand for LED fog lamps is expected to rise because of their operational efficiency, a long-lasting battery, and improved visibility. Additionally, LED fog lamps to have applications on both the front and back sides. Due to the use of LEDs in automobiles, a great deal of heat transfers to the emitters, thus requiring cooling with other equipment. Therefore, LED fog lamp costs will rise, which eventually reduces the market’s growth.

An LED fog lamp is one of the crucial electric components with improved output. Also, an increase in the need for vehicles to become electrified in recent years will boost the demand for electrical components and systems, which will, in turn, boost the demand for LED fog lamps. Therefore, all of these factors contribute to an ever-increasing trend of vehicle electrification, thus creating rewarding opportunities for the market.

Covid-19 Impact

In the LED Fog Lamp industry, 2020 was an uncertain year owing to supply and demand restrictions brought by the COVID-19 crisis and supply chain disruptions. Since consumer confidence is low and vehicle prices are high, the demand from end-users has diminished substantially. LED fog lamp manufacturers are following certain approaches to manage their business by slashing budgets, extending product life cycles, reducing staff sizes, and lowering salaries in the short term to cope with the financial downturn. LED fog lamps could gain sales momentum, however, from 2022 onward. Thanks to the influx of green mobility initiatives, there is a positive outlook for these lamps.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is the market leader in the automotive sector, with India, China, and Japan leading the way thanks to an increase in vehicle manufacturing in these countries. The demand for LED fog lights is forecast to grow in the country, generating a number of both local and international component suppliers.

Key Players

The leading players in the global LED fog lamp market are:

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

IPF Co. Ltd.

DLAA Industrial Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sammoon Lighting Co., Ltd

Marelli

Osram Licht AG

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

PIAA Corporation

Valeo

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global LED fog lamp market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Position, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric vehicle

Segmentation based on Position

Front

Rear

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

