Electric Fuse Market Trends 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the electric fuse market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.

The electric fuse market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An electrical fuse protects electrical components from high currents. If the current flow rises too much, the fuse melts and separates. Nowadays, electric power is a necessity. Electric fuses are essential parts of the energy industry. High voltage and low voltage installations use it for overload and short circuit protection. Electrical fuses provide a range of benefits, such as zero maintenance, less setup and operation times than circuit breakers, and the ability to break short circuit currents without producing any noise or smoke.

Factors Affecting

Electric fuses are driving the market growth through increased investments in renewable energy sources & power storage, growing investments in transportation and telecommunications infrastructure. Increasing demand for automobile electronics amid the automobile industry’s economic expansion and the renewed investment in the construction industry is further expanding the electric fuse’s adoption.

With growing regulatory awareness of emission reduction for automobiles and the rapid emergence of electric & hybrid vehicles, the market is forecast to gain popularity.

Growing consumer demand for connectivity and digital sources and advancing sophistication, capability, and convergence of electronic gadgets will create opportunities for growth in the automobile industry.

The factors that will hinder market growth are rising raw material prices, a rise in demand for replacements, such as MCBS, MCCBS, and relays, and increasing investments in modern grid vision.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Novel Coronaviruses have significantly contributed to the slow development of the electronic industry. Due to the worldwide lockdown, a number of electronics factories and outlets have ceased operations to prevent the virus from spreading. The lockdown also reduced disposable income, thereby decreasing demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, supply chain disruptions have had an adverse effect on sales and manufacturing. Consequently, electronics appliance demand will further fall.

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific dominates the electric fuse market due to increased investments in smart grid infrastructure development, R&D spending, rising reliance on renewable power generation sources, and ongoing infrastructural activities. China has the highest installed generation and distribution power in the region because of the high demand for electricity, resulting in high demand for power fuses. Likewise, the growing electricity distribution in countries like India, Australia, and Indonesia would drive electric fuse demand in Asia-Pacific.

Electric fuses should continue to gain market share in North America. Due to the growth of T&D lines in the US, the US will dominate the North American market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric fuse market are:

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Mersen (France)

ABB Ltd (Europe)

Eaton Corporation plc (Europe)

Bel Fuse Inc. (US)

Littelfuse, Inc (US)

Legrand (France)

S&C Electric Company (US)

G&W Electric Company (US)

Schurter Holding AG (Europe)

Hubbell Incorporated (US)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electric fuse market segmentation focuses on Type, Voltage, End-User, and Geography.

Segmentation based on Type

Power Fuse & Fuse Link

Distribution Cutouts

Cartridge & Plug Fuse

Segmentation based on Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Segmentation based on End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Others

Segmentation based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

