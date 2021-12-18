Electric Fuse Market Trends 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the electric fuse market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.
The electric fuse market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
An electrical fuse protects electrical components from high currents. If the current flow rises too much, the fuse melts and separates. Nowadays, electric power is a necessity. Electric fuses are essential parts of the energy industry. High voltage and low voltage installations use it for overload and short circuit protection. Electrical fuses provide a range of benefits, such as zero maintenance, less setup and operation times than circuit breakers, and the ability to break short circuit currents without producing any noise or smoke.
Factors Affecting
Electric fuses are driving the market growth through increased investments in renewable energy sources & power storage, growing investments in transportation and telecommunications infrastructure. Increasing demand for automobile electronics amid the automobile industry’s economic expansion and the renewed investment in the construction industry is further expanding the electric fuse’s adoption.
With growing regulatory awareness of emission reduction for automobiles and the rapid emergence of electric & hybrid vehicles, the market is forecast to gain popularity.
Growing consumer demand for connectivity and digital sources and advancing sophistication, capability, and convergence of electronic gadgets will create opportunities for growth in the automobile industry.
The factors that will hinder market growth are rising raw material prices, a rise in demand for replacements, such as MCBS, MCCBS, and relays, and increasing investments in modern grid vision.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Novel Coronaviruses have significantly contributed to the slow development of the electronic industry. Due to the worldwide lockdown, a number of electronics factories and outlets have ceased operations to prevent the virus from spreading. The lockdown also reduced disposable income, thereby decreasing demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, supply chain disruptions have had an adverse effect on sales and manufacturing. Consequently, electronics appliance demand will further fall.
Regional Overview
Asia-Pacific dominates the electric fuse market due to increased investments in smart grid infrastructure development, R&D spending, rising reliance on renewable power generation sources, and ongoing infrastructural activities. China has the highest installed generation and distribution power in the region because of the high demand for electricity, resulting in high demand for power fuses. Likewise, the growing electricity distribution in countries like India, Australia, and Indonesia would drive electric fuse demand in Asia-Pacific.
Electric fuses should continue to gain market share in North America. Due to the growth of T&D lines in the US, the US will dominate the North American market.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric fuse market are:
Schneider Electric (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Mersen (France)
ABB Ltd (Europe)
Eaton Corporation plc (Europe)
Bel Fuse Inc. (US)
Littelfuse, Inc (US)
Legrand (France)
S&C Electric Company (US)
G&W Electric Company (US)
Schurter Holding AG (Europe)
Hubbell Incorporated (US)
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global electric fuse market segmentation focuses on Type, Voltage, End-User, and Geography.
Segmentation based on Type
Power Fuse & Fuse Link
Distribution Cutouts
Cartridge & Plug Fuse
Segmentation based on Voltage
Low
Medium
High
Segmentation based on End-User
Utilities
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Transportation
Others
Segmentation based on Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
