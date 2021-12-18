High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market size was valued at more than $4 billion in 2020. During the forecast period, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% from 2021 to 2027.

For electronic equipment’s DC supplies and other general applications, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors are designed. Transmission systems with HVDC capacitors can be safer, more reliable, and more economical. The method identifies flaws and defects before processes or operations are disrupted.

Factors Impacting the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

High voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor industry growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for improved grid infrastructure to increase power access.

Growing demand for high voltage capacitors in ultra-high voltage transmission (UVH) and extra-high voltage transmission (EHV) is accelerating the demand for high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors. Further, industrialization also contributes to the growth of the market.

Market growth during the forecast period can be attributed to innovation within the energy sector.

Due to the high voltage hazards associated with HVDC capacitors, market growth is hindered.

Additionally, improvements in stability and favorable governmental regulations, as well as specialty end-user segments, have contributed to the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact: the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

The Coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted worldwide sales of high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors.

Due to slowdowns in the global economy and unavailability of workers, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing facilities have been closed.

Due to the covid-19 outbreak, manufacturing utilization has significantly dropped, and travel bans and closures of facilities have kept workers away from the factories, which has slowed the growth of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market.

Technological advancements are expected to contribute to the recovery of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market. During the forecast period, market players are deploying strategies to drive the market.

Regional Outlook: The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

The market is dominated in the four geographic regions- Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. According to market size data, Europe was the largest region for HVDC capacitors. Several other markets, including Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are also identified as promising ones, along with China, Japan, India, Germany, and the Middle East, which provide a boost to the growth of the market. Government investments in developing power infrastructures and pro-renewable regulations are expected to encourage governments to adopt HVDC in the Americas, given the high levels of investment in power infrastructures.

Competitive Landscape: the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

Competitive analysis and profiles of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market players are:

TDK Corporation

General Electric Company

UCAP Power, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Atomics, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing

Siemens AG

Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd

Segmentation Analysis: the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market

The segmentation of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor-based on Type, Technology, Installation Type, and Application.

Segmentation based on Type

Reconstituted Mica Paper Capacitor

Ceramic Capacitor

Aluminum Electrolytic capacitor

Tantalum Wet Capacitor

Glass Capacitor

Plastic Film Capacitor

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Line Commutated Converters (LCC)

Voltage-sourced Converters (VSC)

Segmentation based on Installation Type

Open Rack Capacitor Banks

Fuseless Capacitor Banks

Internally Fused Capacitor Banks

Externally Fused Capacitor Banks

Enclosed are Rack Capacitor Banks

Automatic Capacitor Banks

Fixed Capacitor Banks

Pole Mounted Capacitor Banks

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Energy & Power

Defense

Industrial

Others

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

