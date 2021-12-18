Utility Poles Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the utility poles market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.

The utility poles market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

A utility pole is a column that carries overhead power lines, fiber optic cable, electrical cable, and supports transformers and streetlights. A utility pole is also known as a telecommunication pole, a power pole, a transmission pole, a telephone pole, a hydro pole, or a telegraph pole depends on its application.

The demand for utility poles in the telecommunication and electricity sector is expected to show some promising growth in the market. Apart from that, the increasing population in the countries will automatically develop the need for electricity. Thus, it will generate tremendous demand for utility poles in such countries.

The advent of Steel- based poles has reinforced the growth of the global utility pole market. Several advantages of steel utility poles, such as ease of installation, durability, reliability, and lower life cycle costs, are driving the replacement of wooden poles. North America has over 150 million utility poles. 70% of the total numbers of poles are wooden poles, of which 2.5 are getting replaced by steel poles. Thus, such advancements are expected to expand the opportunities for the steel-based poles market.

Apart from that, the increasing adoption of the utility poles, owing to the development of electricity networks, rising electricity access rates in developing countries, and the invention of monopoles would exhibit favorable results in the growth of the global utility poles market.

COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the entire business sector in various nations, owing to the nationwide lockdown, strict rules, and threat of the virus. These factors lead to a decrease in electricity demand, which translates to an over 10% reduction in overall electricity demand. The shutdown of the industrial sector for few months brought a maximum slump in the requirement for electricity. However, a decrease in COVID-19 cases will help resume the industry growth at the same pace.

Regional Analysis

The presence of a vast number of factories in North America will extend the contribution of the region to the global utility poles market. Moreover, highly populated countries such as India and China in the Asia-pacific region are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The countries have witnessed a high demand for electricity across the region, which will expectedly fuel the growth of the market by increasing the demand for utility poles.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Energy transmission & distribution

Telecommunication

Street lighting

Heavy power lines

Subtransmission lines

Others

By Type

Transmission Poles

Distribution Poles

By Material

Concrete

Wood

Steel

Composites

By Pole Size

Below 40ft

Between 40 & 70ft

Above 70ft

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Market Players

Valmont industries Inc. (U.S.)

Skipper ltd. (India)

Nippon concrete industries co., ltd. (Japan)

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E (Egypt)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (U.K.)

Stella-Jones Inc (Canada)

FUCHS Europoles GmbH (Germany)

Omega factory (Europe)

Pelco Products Inc. (U.S.)

RS Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

