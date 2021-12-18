Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the brushless DC motor market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.

The brushless DC motor market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A commutated motor is another name of A brushless direct current (DC) motor. DC brushless motors are synchronous motors powered through a power supply by a charge. A closed-loop system produces AC power, which transforms to the correct phase for the motor. In brushless direct current motors, the controller controls the speed and torque of the wind motor by supplying current pulses. Electric motors, high power-to-weight ratios, and high speed are the factors that make the brushless motors market stand out. Their applications include hand-held power tools, computer peripherals, printers, disk drives, and vehicles. A brushless DC motor has lower wear & tear than a conventional motor and requires less maintenance.

Factors Affecting

Brushless DC motors exhibit low noise levels, high torque, saving energy, and providing greater productivity, contributing to the market’s growth.

As industrial automation and miniature electronic devices become more popular, the brushless DC motor market will grow. In addition to hand dryers, surgical devices, fans, pumps, compressors, and domestic appliances, brushless DC motors find use in various applications. Increased urbanization and a desire for eco-friendly products are driving the brushless DC motor market share.

Increasing demand for motors has led to brushless DC motors finding applications in different industry verticals, including agriculture, medical, healthcare, and automotive. In various countries, including the U.K., the U.S., and India, the healthcare industry is booming due to government investments. The features such as high torque, high rotational speed, and energy efficiency of brushless DC motors will lead to the demand for these motors.

The automotive industry’s high capital investment and downtime are likely to restrain the growth of the brushless DC motor market.

The growth of industrial robotics technology and the move towards electric vehicles in the global automotive industry could provide lucrative opportunities for brushless DC motors.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The pandemic has adversely impacted global manufacturing and has caused the shutdown of production lines in several industries in the past few months. A new demand curve for industrial equipment has been formed, mostly in countries where COVID-19 has had a significant effect. The decrease in demand for industrial equipment due to the interruption in the supply chain caused by the lockdowns imposed across different countries to minimize the spread of the virus is likely to hamper the growth of the brushless DC motor market. New product launches will also likely suffer during the pandemic.

Regional Overview

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific will dominate the brushless direct current Motor market since it serves as a hub for manufacturers of electronics components and devices, which converge across different industries. In addition, the region hosts a high concentration of investments in the manufacturing of electronic components, including batteries for electric vehicles.

Leading Players

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global brushless DC motor market are:

AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Johnson Electric (China)

MinebeaMitsumi (Japan)

Maxon Motor (Switzerland)

Regal Beloit Corporation (U.S.)

Oriental Motor (Japan)

Portescap (U.S.)

ElectroCraft, Inc. (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global brushless DC motor market segmentation consists of Rotor Type, Power Range, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Rotor Type

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Segmentation based on Power Range

0-750 W

750 W to 3 KW

More than 3 KW

Segmentation based on End-User

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Healthcare

HVAC Industry

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

