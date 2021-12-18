High-Speed Camera Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the high-speed camera market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

Global High-Speed Camera Market Size – Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027

The high-speed camera market is estimated to have reached USD 450.2 Million in 2021 and is further projected to reach USD 876.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19, and the growing use of high-speed cameras in entertainment & media, and sports industries are the key factors driving the growth of the high-speed camera market. The high adoption of high-speed infrared cameras and the rising need to assess the health of people and assessing tests done in ballistics and explosives are factors propelling the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Global High-Speed Camera Market Overview:

The high-speed cameras are the updated version of ordinary digital cameras with high resolution, greater frame rate with the ability to capture motion or events at ultra-high speed. High-speed cameras can analyze and capture even invisible objects that are beyond the capacity of the human eye. The quality of a high-speed camera depends on several attributes such as frame rate, resolution, sensor size, memory size, image processors, fans, and cooling systems with other semiconductor components. A wide variety of High-speed cameras are available in the market with a broad range of frame rates typically from zero to billions per second and are equipped with high-resolution capabilities that vary from 1MP (megapixels) to billions of megapixels.

Global High-speed Camera Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Intelligent Transportation Systems Initiative to Drive the Market

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) aims to achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems that enhance safety and comfort. It enriches users with prior information about traffic, local convenience real-time running information, seat availability, etc. which reduces the travel time of commuters as well as enhances their safety and comfort. Cameras, particularly high-performance machine vision cameras, are becoming more important in intelligent traffic systems. With features like real-time capability, broad sensor range, auto iris functionality, and day/night functionality high-speed cameras are helping in preventing potential crashes, keep traffic moving, and decrease the negative environmental impacts of the transportation sector on society. Another application of high-speed cameras is in Automatic Incident Detection which is to ensure quick response to accidents.

Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19

Technological advancements have made it possible to develop high-performance infrared cameras for use in a wide variety of demanding thermal imaging applications. These infrared cameras are now available with spectral sensitivity in the shortwave, mid-wave, and long-wave spectral bands or alternatively in two bands. The infrared cameras, nowadays, are also used to detect COVID-19 in patients. They are installed in public places such as airports, malls, and railway stations, where they enable precise non-reactive, contactless, and planar recording of surface temperatures while using the technical temperature measurement technology known as thermography.

Restraints

High setup cost for industrial usage

As opposed to conventional video cameras that capture natural-paced footage at 24–60 frames per second, even the basic high-speed cameras capture several thousand frames. The overall setup required for the proper functioning of the camera requires components such as a camera controller, lens, LED lighting, and software for analysis and control of the overall process. A complete setup could cost approx. USD 150,000. Thus, the high setup cost is declining the demand for the product. The cameras also require high maintenance costs which are hampering the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly respiratory disease, has now become a worldwide issue and has also affected the growth of the high-speed camera market. Global sales of high-speed cameras for key verticals such as research, design, and testing laboratories, and the entertainment & media industry are expected to decline by 10–15% in the fiscal year 2021, depending upon the progression of the virus in different parts of the world. The decline in the number of new research, design, and testing laboratory projects, and the temporary shutdown of production facilities, are some factors hampering the growth of the high-speed camera market. However, the short-term supply chain disruptions are expected to affect market growth in key regions.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Frame Rate

Based on frame rate, the market is categorized as 1,000–5,000 fps, >5,000–20,000 fps, >20,000–100,000 fps &>100,000 fps. Amidst this category, >100,000 fps accounted for the largest share in the high-speed camera market in 2019. The cameras with a frame rate of greater than 1,00,000 are forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate owing to an increase in this form of cameras as they perform detailed computerized and/or visual motion analysis. Thus, the >100,000 fps will drive the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Resolution

Based on the resolution, the global high-speed camera market has been divided into 0–2 MP, >2–5 MP &>5 MP. The market for >2–5 MP cameras is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Applications such as spray analysis, combustion research, and vibration analysis in scientific research, design, and testing laboratories require high-speed cameras with a high resolution to efficiently analyze events. Applications such as production line monitoring, maintenance, and troubleshooting employ such high-speed cameras. These cameras provide images with quality good enough for the detection of errors and monitoring of production lines in industrial manufacturing plants and are more cost-efficient than the high-speed cameras with a resolution of >5 MP.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Throughput

Based on throughput, the global high-speed camera market has been divided into 0–2,000 MPPS, >2,000–5,000 MPPS, >5,000–10,000 MPPS &>10,000 MPPS. The high-speed cameras with a resolution of >2,000–5,000 MPPS are forecasted to have the most rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for high-speed cameras with higher throughput. High-speed cameras are used in various industries such as entertainment, military, aerospace, media, healthcare, paper and printing, automotive, and scientific research industries. Thus the >2,000–5,000 MPPS is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Application

On the basis of application, the global market is segregated into automotive & transportation industry, industrial manufacturing plants, food & beverages industry, consumer electronics industry, entertainment & media industry, sports industry, paper & printing industry, aerospace & defense, research, design, & testing laboratories, healthcare industry & others (building materials inspection, tobacco product inspection, and nonwoven textile inspection). The Healthcare industry has high growth potential owing to the increased use of high-speed cameras in diagnostic processes such as detection of voluntary eye blinking kinetics and voice problems among others.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Component

Based on components, the global high-speed camera market has been divided into image sensors, lenses, batteries, image processors, fans and cooling systems, memory systems & other semiconductor components. An increase in the incorporation of high-resolution cameras equipped with image sensors in mobile devices, growth in adoption of image cameras for automotive applications, and rise in use of image sensors in improved medical imaging solutions are among the factors driving the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Global High-speed Camera Market: By Spectrum

Based on the spectrum, the global high-speed camera market has been divided into visible RGB, infrared & X-ray. The infrared spectrum segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly respiratory disease, has now become a worldwide issue and has also affected the growth of the high-speed camera market. Increasing applications of high-speed infrared cameras, especially for high-speed scanning of people to detect COVID-19 are driving the growth of the high-speed camera market.

Global High-speed Camera Market: Regional insights

The global High-speed Camera market is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Amidst this category, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and evolution of Asia Pacific countries as manufacturing hubs, particularly China and India, are expected to be the major drivers for the Asia Pacific market. For instance, Apple (US) has set up its manufacturing hub in India. These factors are expected to be the major drivers behind this growth.

Recent Development

·On March 2019 – Vision Research Inc. launched Phantom VEO 440 that can shoot an event at the frame per second rate of 1,100 at complete 4 MP resolution, 2,000 fps at 1080p HD, and 290,000 fps at minimum resolution. The product is available with the memory size of up to 72GB of in-built RAM and offers an Ethernet option with a data speed of 10GB to enable the fastest workflow.

·On August 2018 – Photron Ltd.launched a versatile, high-performance camera system NOVA that combined advanced CMOS sensor technology with speed to achieve digital imaging expertise and a flexibility of usage in myriads of applications.

Competitive landscape

Key players for global high-speed cameramarket include: By Photron (Japan), Photron LTD. (Tokyo), nac Image Technology (Japan), Vision Research (US), PCO AG (Germany), Mikrotron (Germany), Optronis (Germany), Integrated Design Tools (US), Monitoring Technology (US), AOS Technologies (Switzerland), Fastec Imaging (US), Weisscamm GMBH I.L (Germany), Motion Engineering Company (US), DEL Imaging (US), iX Camera (UK), and Xcitex (US) & other prominent players. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their high-speed camera market share.

Scope of the Report

By Frame Rate

Ø 1,000–5,000 fps

Ø >5,000–20,000 fps

Ø >20,000–100,000 fps

Ø >100,000 fps

By Resolution

Ø 0–2 MP

Ø >2–5 MP

Ø >5 MP

By Usage

Ø Rental High-Speed Camera

Ø Used High-Speed Camera

Ø New High-Speed Camera

By Spectrum

Ø Visible RGB

Ø Infrared

Ø X-ray

By Component

Ø Image Sensors

Ø Lens

Ø Batteries

Ø Image Processors

Ø Fans and Cooling Systems

Ø Memory Systems

Ø Other Semiconductor Components

By Throughput

Ø 0–2,000 MPPS

Ø >2,000–5,000 MPPS

Ø >5,000–10,000 MPPS

Ø >10,000 MPPS

By Application

Ø Automotive & Transportation Industry

Ø Industrial Manufacturing Plants

Ø Food & Beverages Industry

Ø Consumer Electronics Industry

Ø Entertainment & Media Industry

Ø Sports Industry

Ø Paper & Printing Industry

Ø Aerospace & Defense

Ø Research, Design, & Testing Laboratories

Ø Healthcare Industry

Ø Others (building materials inspection, tobacco product inspection, and nonwoven textile inspection)

By Region:

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Middle East & Africa

Ø Latin America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

