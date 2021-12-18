Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market Size – Industry Trends & Forecast Report 2027

The Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market has reached USD in 2021 and is further projected to reach USD by 2027, growing at a CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly determined by factors such as the increasing occurrence of dental illnesses, growth in the elderly population, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing applications of CBCT systems. Though, the high costs of the CBCT systems are likely to create an impact on the development of this market.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market Overview:

Cone beam imaging is a novel technology that has been reforming diagnostic measures and treatment monitoring in dentistry and maxillofacial surgeries. A cone beam imaging system is normally a digital X-ray scanner that is fixed on a 360-degree revolving arm. The cone-beam machine produces an X-ray beam formed like a cone instead of a fan as in a traditional computed tomography (CT) machine. An increase in the elderly population, an extensive range of uses of CBCT systems in dental practice, and an increase in the number of patients suffering from dental diseases are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the expanding application of CBCT systems in other medical fields such as breast imaging further boosts the market growth. Though, the high cost of the devices and image-related issues such as lack of clarity are predictable to hinder the market growth.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market Forecast and Trends

Growth Drivers

Rise in preference of providing comforts to patients during treatment

The rise in preference of surgeons and dentists to offer superior patient comfort coupled with improvement in patient safety is growing the market sales of the cone beam imaging systems. A cone-beam system is used with ease by just needing the patient to sit on a chair while the scanner moves in one complete circle around the head, gathering all the scan data needed. The system eliminates the need for any special preparation. The procedure provides the doctor with images from several angles and studies of the interrelation between teeth, bones, nerves, and tissues. It allows the doctor to evaluate the patient’s condition with complete data, and thus plan out the most actual treatment.

Growing geriatric population acts as a major driver in the cone beam imaging systems market.

Increasing elderly population which anyway increasing the prevalence of dental issues. The demographic of older adults (i.e., 65 years of age and older) is increasing and likely will be a gradually large share of dental practice in the approaching years.

Though healthier than in years past, the usual aging patient’s standard health state can be complex by comorbid conditions (e.g., hypertension, diabetes mellitus) and physiologic changes associated with aging. Dental conditions connected with the elderly include dry mouth (xerostomia), root and coronal caries, and periodontitis; patients may show increased compassion to drugs used in dentistry, counting local painkillers and analgesics.

Impact of COVID-19 in the industry

Since the COVID-19 virus eruption in December 2019, the ailment has the extent to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health crisis. The global effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will meaningfully affect the Cone Beam Imaging Systems market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly moving production and request, by making supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial influence on firms and financial markets.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market: By Application

Based on applications, the market is divided into dental and other applications. In 2016, the dental applications section is predictable to account for the main share of the global CBCT systems market as well as list the uppermost CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as low radiation contact as compared to conventional analog X-rays, increase in the prevalence of dental diseases/conditions, development in the elderly population, rise in cosmetic dentistry, rising medical tourism for dental services, and outline of technologically advanced products are donating to the growth of this segment.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market: By End User

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, private practices. The private practices section is predictable to list the highest CAGR during the prediction period. Rising patient liking for a cure in private clinics over hospitals, owing to gains such as freedom of choosing preferred physicians, a quick discussion with doctors, minimum or no hospital stays, and personalized treatment, is pouring the growth of the private practices section in the forecast period.

Global Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market: Regional insights

North America and Europe are expected to garner higher shares in the cone beam imaging market owing to the high acceptance of leading-edge technologies. Moreover, the dental specialty clinics and hospitals in these areas have the capital to switch to such systems likened to their complements in developing economies. Thus, the cone beam imaging market in North America is predictable, and encouraging growth during the prediction period. Dental treatment is comparatively much cheaper in countries such as India and Brazil, and thus these countries act as a medical tourism hub for dental procedures. To make medical tourism more patient-friendly, foremost end-users may accept cone beam imaging technologies in the Asia Pacific and Latin America during the prediction period. These regions thus plausibly represent the most eye-catching markets for key players to devote during the next seven to eight years.

Recent Development

·In September 2020, Planmed launches Planmed Verity® VET – a high-resolution CT scanner for veterinary 3D imaging.

·In September 2018, Carestream Dental launched their latest imaging system namely the CS 9600 CBCT system. It features intelligent automation which enables image capturing accurately with the very first attempt.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market include- Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.). and other prominent players.

Scope of the ReportAttributeDetailsYears Considered Historical data – 2021-2027

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Application,By Patients,By End User, By Region Key Players Key players for Cone Beam Imaging Systems Market includes: Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation) (Canada), Planmeca Group (Finland), Vatech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Cefla S.C. (Italy), J. Morita MFG. Corp (Japan), Asahi Roentgen IND.CO., LTD. (Japan), PreXion Corporation (Japan), and CurveBeam LLC (U.S.) and other prominent players.

By Application

Ø Dental

Ø Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Ø Implantology

Ø Orthodontics

Ø Endodontics

By Patients

Ø Standing/Sitting

Ø Seated

Ø Supine

By End User

Ø Hospital

Ø Private Practice

By Region

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Middle East & Africa

Ø Latin America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

