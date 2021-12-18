Brown Hydrogen Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the brown hydrogen market. The brown hydrogen market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the brown hydrogen market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the brown hydrogen market both globally and regionally.

The brown hydrogen market revenue was US$ 31.92 billion in 2021. The brown hydrogen market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The gasification of coal produces brown hydrogen. The process uses the solid state of coal to transform it into a gas. The gasification process converts coal into its chemical components, including methane gas. It involves exposing coal to oxygen and steam at high temperatures and pressures. Gasification involves partial oxidation of coal with steam and oxygen under high pressure and temperature. Syngas undergoes further reactions with water to yield hydrogen. After isolation, it is possible to clean it in conventional methods for recovering hydrogen and removing the high concentration carbon dioxide stream for disposal.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the global brown hydrogen market, including low raw material costs, low production costs, and the availability of raw materials. Further, the alternative method of producing hydrogen is comparatively more expensive.

Coal gasification leaves a high carbon footprint, which restricts the market growth. In addition, the development of the renewable energy-based hydrogen market, known as green hydrogen, may negatively impact the global market’s growth.

Coal gasification with carbon capture and storage is forecast to offer a lucrative opportunity in the global brown hydrogen market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on hydrogen technologies and subsequently on the brown hydrogen market in the global market, especially during the initial period. Governments around the globe imposed partial or total lockdowns to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, raw materials procurement was disrupted, further aggravating the situation. Nevertheless, as the global economy improves, the global brown hydrogen market will soon rebound during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region holds a dominant position in 2021 in the brown hydrogen market and is forecast to maintain its position over the forecast period. It is due to the fact that brown hydrogen is a primary ingredient in industrial processes, and there is a growing consumer base in China for brown hydrogen. Additionally, the coal gasification method, used to produce brown hydrogen, is well established in the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, these factors are boosting the regional brown market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global brown hydrogen market are:

Air Products and Chemicals, Incorporated

Air Liquide S.A.

Sasol Limited

Sinopec Limited

Iwatani Corporation

J-Power Systems

Saudi Aramco

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Limited

Shell Japan Limited

Electric Power Development Co. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global brown hydrogen market segmentation focuses on Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Coal Gasification with Carbon Capture Storage

Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

Refining

Chemicals

Iron and steel

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

