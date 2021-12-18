Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan records 5th Omicron case

US man in his 20s a breakthrough case, received two Moderna shots

  172
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/18 15:02
Taiwan confirmed its fifth case of the Omicron variant Saturday, one week after its first. 

Taiwan confirmed its fifth case of the Omicron variant Saturday, one week after its first.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Saturday (Dec. 18) confirmed its fifth case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, a United States citizen in his 20s who arrived in the country on Dec. 13.

He had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, counting as a breakthrough case, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Case No. 16871 was tested as soon as he arrived in Taiwan, with the results confirmed as positive on Dec. 15, with a Ct value of 26.6. He was transferred to a negative pressure isolation room at a hospital, the Liberty Times reported.

A total of 16 passengers who arrived on the same flight from the U.S. were moved into quarantine. However, all of them tested negative for the coronavirus.

The new patient brought the total of Omicron cases in Taiwan to five, with the first one, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s returning from Eswatini, being confirmed on Dec. 11. The other cases were one arrival from the United Kingdom, and three from the U.S., including Saturday’s patient.

The Omicron strain, which was first discovered in South Africa, has caused alarm due to its reported strong infectiousness and potential resistance to existing vaccines. However, opinions are still divided about how dangerous it might be.
Omicron
Omicron variant
COVID-19
CECC
negative pressure isolation
negative pressure room
imported cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
2021/12/17 14:37
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
2021/12/17 11:31
Indonesian worker tests positive for COVID after flying to Taiwan's Penghu
Indonesian worker tests positive for COVID after flying to Taiwan's Penghu
2021/12/17 11:06
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
2021/12/16 14:15
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
2021/12/15 20:30

Updated : 2021-12-18 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case