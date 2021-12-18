Alexa
Robinson scores 18 to carry Fresno St. over Cal Poly 83-48

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 13:51
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson posted 18 points as Fresno State won its seventh consecutive home game, easily beating Cal Poly 83-48 on Friday night.

Junior Ballard had 18 points for Fresno State (9-2). Jemarl Baker added 12 points. Jordan Campbell had 10 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Fresno State totaled 50 first-half points, a season high for the home team, while the 19 points in the second half for Cal Poly were the fewest of the season for the road team.

Brantly Stevenson had 14 points for the Mustangs (3-8). Kyle Colvin added 12 points. Kobe Sanders had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma was held to only four points. The Mustangs' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

