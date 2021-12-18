Lillard scores 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, and center Mason Plum... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, center, drives to the basket between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, and center Mason Plumlee during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket in front of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA bask... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket in front of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charl... Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-116 on Friday night.

Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Hornets cut a 29-point deficit to to single-digits in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s layup pulled Charlotte to 118-112 with 1:12 left, but McLemore hit a 3-pointer to put Portland ahead 121-112.

Lillard scored 17 first-quarter points to help the Blazers race to 41-24 lead. Lillard came into the game with the worst shooting numbers of his career, shooting under 40% from the field and barely over 30% from the 3-point line.

The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Hornets coach James Borrego told reporters before the game that while there was no hard minutes restriction for Ball’s minutes. He played 29 minutes.

Trail Blazers: The seven-game losing streak was the Blazers' longest since the 2015-16 season. … With CJ McCollum (collapsed right lung), Dennis Smith Jr. (knee soreness), Tony Snell (personal reasons) and Cody Zeller (patella) all out due to injury, rookie two-way player Trendon Watford played in the first half for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers: At Memphis on Sunday night.