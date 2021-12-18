Alexa
Smith scores 24 to lead San Jose St. over Portland 90-78

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 13:49
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trey Smith had a career-high 24 points as San Jose State beat Portland 90-78 on Friday night.

Trey Anderson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for San Jose State (6-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Omari Moore added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 12 points.

The 90 points were a season best for San Jose State, which also posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Mike Meadows had 16 points for the Pilots (8-5). Moses Wood added 14 points. Chris Austin had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-18 15:18 GMT+08:00

