Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada beats US 3-2 in OT in Game 6 of women's hockey series

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 12:33
Members of Team Canada celebrate the game winning goal during the overtime period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics, F...
Canada's Natalie Spooner (24) passes the puck against United State's Abbey Murphy (37) during the third period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahe...
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) shoots the game winning goal during the overtime period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Oly...
United States' Nicole Hensley (29) makes a save against Canada's Brianne Jenner (19) during the second period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahea...
Canada's Emerance Maschmeyer (38) makes a save against the United States during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beij...
Canada's Rebecca Johnston (6) shoots the puck against United States' Nicole Hensley (29) during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game a...
Canada's Emily Clark (26) fights for the puck against United States' Megan Keller (5) and Amanda Kessel (28) during the first period of a women's exhi...
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) works the puck against Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray (47) during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahe...

Members of Team Canada celebrate the game winning goal during the overtime period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics, F...

Canada's Natalie Spooner (24) passes the puck against United State's Abbey Murphy (37) during the third period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahe...

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) shoots the game winning goal during the overtime period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Oly...

United States' Nicole Hensley (29) makes a save against Canada's Brianne Jenner (19) during the second period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahea...

Canada's Emerance Maschmeyer (38) makes a save against the United States during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beij...

Canada's Rebecca Johnston (6) shoots the puck against United States' Nicole Hensley (29) during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game a...

Canada's Emily Clark (26) fights for the puck against United States' Megan Keller (5) and Amanda Kessel (28) during the first period of a women's exhi...

United States' Cayla Barnes (3) works the puck against Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray (47) during the first period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahe...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women's hockey series.

Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 in overtime.

Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.

Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.

Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.

Game 7 is Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Updated : 2021-12-18 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22