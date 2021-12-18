Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gipson carries Tarleton State past South Alabama 65-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 12:34
Gipson carries Tarleton State past South Alabama 65-52

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 27 points as Tarleton State got past South Alabama 65-52 on Friday night.

Tahj Small had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Tarleton State (4-8). Freddy Hicks added seven rebounds.

Jay Jay Chandler scored a career-high 23 points for the Jaguars (9-3), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Alex Anderson added 12 points. Javon Franklin had three blocks.

The Texans evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Tarleton State 69-62 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-18 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22