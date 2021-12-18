Stephen Curry scores 30 points, Warriors top Celtics 111-107

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates making a 3-point shot during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks ... New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrates making a 3-point shot during overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The Pelicans won 116-112. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA ba... Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dive for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with Stephen Curry during a break in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game a... Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with Stephen Curry during a break in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA ba... Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and adding a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute, and the Golden State Warriors beat Boston 111-107 victory over Boston on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.

In his first game since breaking the NBA’s career 3-pointer record at Madison Square Garden, Curry hit back-to-back 3s on his first two shots of the game.

Andrew Wiggins added 27 points to help the Warriors win their third straight game to reclaim sole possession of the NBA lead at 24-5 — a half-game ahead of Phoenix. It was Steve Kerr’s 400th coaching victory.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points for the Celtics. They placed five players in the COVID-19 protocol in the 24 hours leading up to the game.

PELICANS 116, BUCKS 112, OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and New Orleans outlasted short-handed Milwaukee.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New Orleans, which won its second straight on the heels of Graham’s 60-foot winner at the horn in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the defending champion Bucks.

HEAT 115, MAGIC 105

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Max Strus scored 23 of his career-best 32 points in the first half, Gabe Vincent added a career-best 27 and Miami beat Orlando.

The Heat made 19 3-pointers to give them 91 over their past five games. That’s the most in team history, easily topping the 82 made over a five-game stretch from Feb.. 24, 2020, to March 4, 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Still without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and key reserve Tyler Herro, the Heat had just 10 available players. The Magic signed four players from their G League franchise in nearby Lakeland with hardship exemptions to meet the NBA’s minimum eight-player rule.

Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points. Orlando has lost seven straight game and 13 of 14.

NUGGETS 133, HAWKS 115

ATLANTA (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21 and Denver beat Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green each finished with 20 points for the Nuggets. They have won three of four.

The Hawks were coming off a fifth straight road victory, but they have dropped six in a row at home. Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists in Atlanta’s fifth loss in seven games overall.