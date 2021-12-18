Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

2021 Taipei Lantern Festival opens after 10-month delay

Hybrid event features live performances, lantern-filled streets, online programs

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/18 12:37
2021 Taipei Lantern Festival poster. (2021 Taipei Lantern Festival image)

2021 Taipei Lantern Festival poster. (2021 Taipei Lantern Festival image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Lantern Festival saw its opening ceremony and concert at the Wanhua Station Plaza on Friday (Dec. 17), featuring Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) who lit the main light, as well as musical performances by Jamii Szmadzinski, Waa Wei (魏如萱), and Wubai and China Blue (伍佰&China Blue).

The event, which continues through Dec. 26, features themed live performances every evening. According to the official Facebook page, other artists scheduled to appear include Chyi Yu (齊豫), The Chairman, Jia Jia (家家), Whyte (壞特), Shou Lou (婁峻碩), and Arrow Wei (魏嘉瑩).

The online portion of the event opens every day at 4 p.m. and includes introductions to streets that are showcasing lanterns, interviews with celebrities, introductions to Wanhua’s history, and a livestream of every evening’s performance.

The Taipei Lantern Festival is traditionally planned around the Lantern Festival, which is on the 15th day of the first month on the lunar calendar. In 2021, the festival occurred on February 26, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns.
Lantern Festival
Wanhua
Ko Wen-je
Jamii Szmadzinski
Waa Wei
Wubai and China Blue

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayor speaks up about 2024 presidential candidacy
Taipei mayor speaks up about 2024 presidential candidacy
2021/12/15 12:54
Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
Giant octopus spotted glowing in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung
2021/12/14 11:15
Surgeon-turned-Taipei mayor opposes vaccinations at shopping malls
Surgeon-turned-Taipei mayor opposes vaccinations at shopping malls
2021/12/06 18:55
Taipei Lantern Festival to feature 6-meter dancing light
Taipei Lantern Festival to feature 6-meter dancing light
2021/12/02 11:33
Mayor says deputy's Taiwan independence statement will not affect Shanghai forum
Mayor says deputy's Taiwan independence statement will not affect Shanghai forum
2021/11/27 20:03

Updated : 2021-12-18 13:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22