2021 Taipei Lantern Festival opens after 10-month delay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Lantern Festival saw its opening ceremony and concert at the Wanhua Station Plaza on Friday (Dec. 17), featuring Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) who lit the main light, as well as musical performances by Jamii Szmadzinski, Waa Wei (魏如萱), and Wubai and China Blue (伍佰&China Blue).

The event, which continues through Dec. 26, features themed live performances every evening. According to the official Facebook page, other artists scheduled to appear include Chyi Yu (齊豫), The Chairman, Jia Jia (家家), Whyte (壞特), Shou Lou (婁峻碩), and Arrow Wei (魏嘉瑩).

The online portion of the event opens every day at 4 p.m. and includes introductions to streets that are showcasing lanterns, interviews with celebrities, introductions to Wanhua’s history, and a livestream of every evening’s performance.

The Taipei Lantern Festival is traditionally planned around the Lantern Festival, which is on the 15th day of the first month on the lunar calendar. In 2021, the festival occurred on February 26, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns.