Defense shines as Texas Rio Grande Valley tops UTSA 68-50

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 11:14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marek Nelson recorded 13 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated UTSA 68-50 on Friday night.

BJ Simmons added 12 points for the Vaqueros, who held the Roadrunners to 26.0 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Texas Rio Grande Valley opponent.

Xavier Johnson had 11 points for the Vaqueros (5-7), who snapped their five-game losing streak.

UTSA scored 24 points in the second half, a season low.

Jacob Germany had 16 points for the Roadrunners (6-5). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-18 12:43 GMT+08:00

