Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan ADIZ on day of referendums

File photo of a Chinese military plane. (Ministry of National Defense photo) File photo of a Chinese military plane. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese mobilize to vote in the four-question referendum on Saturday (Dec. 18), a Chinese fighter jet briefly entered the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the morning.

Liberty Times reported that, according to radio and flight path records, the plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ at 9:19 a.m., at an altitude of 4,000 meters. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and broadcast radio warnings that said:

“Republic of China Air Force broadcast, the Chinese military aircraft in Taiwan’s southwestern airspace at an altitude of 4,000 meters, beware! You have entered our airspace, affecting our flight safety, turn back and leave immediately!”

Liberty times cited the Ministry of National Defense as saying Chinese military planes have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 930 occasions so far in 2021, in 229 days.