Martin scores 17 to carry FAU over Florida Tech 78-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 10:53
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin registered 17 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida Tech 78-55 on Friday night.

Michael Forrest had 17 points for the Owls (7-5), who have won four straight at home. Bitumba Baruti added 13 points. Bryan Greenlee had 12 points. Martin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Sean Houpt had 14 points for the Division II Panthers. Sesan Russell added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-18 12:18 GMT+08:00

