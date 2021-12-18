Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chappell scores 15 to lift Sacramento State past Menlo 67-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 10:04
Chappell scores 15 to lift Sacramento State past Menlo 67-53

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell scored 15 points to carry Sacramento State to a 67-53 win over Menlo on Friday night.

William FitzPatrick had 12 points for Sacramento State (4-5). Bryce Fowler added 11 points and six assists. Teiano Hardee had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Parker Haven had 10 points for the Oaks. N'Jai LeBlanc and Ziggy Lauese each had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-18 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22