Terry scores 19 to lead Gardner-Webb past Converse 79-46

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 10:18
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry had 19 points as Gardner-Webb rolled past Converse 79-46 on Friday night.

Terry shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

D'Maurian Williams had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (5-7), which ended its four-game losing streak. Leon Williams added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ludovic Dufeal had 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Anthony Selden had a career-high five blocks plus three points.

Gardner-Webb achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Valkyries' 27.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season. Additionally, the Runnin' Bulldogs tallied a season-high 11 blocks.

Sigurd Lorange had 19 points and six rebounds for the Valkyries. Earl Burgess III added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

