General Motors, Steelcase fall; FedEx, Cerner rise

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 05:19
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Cerner Corp., up $10.28 to $89.77.

Oracle is reportedly close to a deal to buy the health care information technology company.

FedEx Corp., up $11.80 to $250.32.

The package delivery company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

General Motors Co., down $3.23 to $55.16.

Dan Ammann, CEO of the carmaker's Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, is leaving the Detroit company.

United States Steel Corp., down 37 cents to $23.08.

The steelmaker warned investors about a temporary slowdown in orders.

Steelcase Inc., down 40 cents to $11.11.

The office furniture maker's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $7.21 to $56.13.

The payment and invoice service provider is being bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Novavax Inc., up $22.40 to $217.32.

The World Health Organization approved the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $4.07 to $103.98.

The sporting goods retailer's board of directors approved spending an additional $2 billion on stock buybacks.

Updated : 2021-12-18 06:40 GMT+08:00

