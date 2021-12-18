Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2497 Down 50
Mar 2529 Down 40
Mar 2540 2550 2478 2497 Down 50
May 2565 2571 2510 2529 Down 40
Jul 2570 2575 2516 2537 Down 37
Sep 2569 2570 2519 2538 Down 36
Dec 2548 2561 2516 2531 Down 35
Mar 2532 2548 2512 2521 Down 33
May 2535 2541 2515 2515 Down 32
Jul 2513 Down 32
Sep 2506 2509 2506 2509 Down 32

Updated : 2021-12-18 06:11 GMT+08:00

