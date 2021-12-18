BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2497
|Down
|50
|Mar
|2529
|Down
|40
|Mar
|2540
|2550
|2478
|2497
|Down
|50
|May
|2565
|2571
|2510
|2529
|Down
|40
|Jul
|2570
|2575
|2516
|2537
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2569
|2570
|2519
|2538
|Down
|36
|Dec
|2548
|2561
|2516
|2531
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2532
|2548
|2512
|2521
|Down
|33
|May
|2535
|2541
|2515
|2515
|Down
|32
|Jul
|2513
|Down
|32
|Sep
|2506
|2509
|2506
|2509
|Down
|32