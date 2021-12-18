New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|71.92
|72.26
|69.89
|70.86 Down 1.52
|Jan
|71.79
|72.05
|69.70
|70.72 Down 1.43
|Feb
|71.37
|71.65
|69.34
|70.35 Down 1.40
|Mar
|71.02
|71.25
|69.03
|69.95 Down 1.40
|Apr
|70.54
|70.81
|68.66
|69.53 Down 1.43
|May
|70.24
|70.44
|68.26
|69.10 Down 1.45
|Jun
|69.80
|69.80
|67.91
|68.65 Down 1.48
|Jul
|69.46
|69.46
|67.57
|68.20 Down 1.50
|Aug
|68.84
|69.07
|67.09
|67.75 Down 1.52
|Sep
|68.61
|68.61
|66.74
|67.32 Down 1.53
|Oct
|67.67
|67.77
|66.37
|66.86 Down 1.54
|Nov
|67.65
|67.86
|65.87
|66.44 Down 1.56
|Dec
|66.87
|67.00
|65.90
|66.02 Down 1.55
|Jan
|65.61 Down 1.55
|Feb
|66.00
|66.00
|65.24
|65.24 Down 1.55
|Mar
|64.90 Down 1.53
|Apr
|64.60 Down 1.51
|May
|65.61
|65.61
|64.00
|64.31 Down 1.50
|Jun
|64.00
|64.00
|63.99
|63.99 Down 1.48
|Jul
|63.69 Down 1.47
|Aug
|63.42 Down 1.45
|Sep
|63.19 Down 1.43
|Oct
|63.63
|63.63
|62.99
|62.99 Down 1.41
|Nov
|63.95
|64.00
|62.58
|62.81 Down 1.39
|Dec
|62.56 Down 1.38
|Jan
|62.32 Down 1.38
|Feb
|62.08 Down 1.36
|Mar
|61.87 Down 1.34
|Apr
|62.25
|62.25
|61.70
|61.70 Down 1.33
|May
|62.45
|62.60
|61.50
|61.53 Down 1.31
|Jun
|61.32 Down 1.31
|Jul
|61.13 Down 1.30
|Aug
|60.95 Down 1.28
|Sep
|60.80 Down 1.26
|Oct
|60.67 Down 1.26
|Nov
|61.37
|61.50
|60.48
|60.53 Down 1.26
|Dec
|60.34 Down 1.25
|Jan
|60.17 Down 1.24
|Feb
|60.02 Down 1.23
|Mar
|59.89 Down 1.22
|Apr
|59.78 Down 1.21
|May
|59.65 Down 1.21
|Jun
|59.47 Down 1.22
|Jul
|59.33 Down 1.22
|Aug
|59.21 Down 1.23
|Sep
|59.12 Down 1.24
|Oct
|59.00 Down 1.24
|Nov
|59.85
|59.85
|58.91
|58.91 Down 1.25
|Dec
|58.77 Down 1.25
|Jan
|58.63 Down 1.25
|Feb
|58.51 Down 1.25
|Mar
|58.41 Down 1.25
|Apr
|58.36 Down 1.25
|May
|58.30 Down 1.25
|Jun
|58.21 Down 1.25
|Jul
|58.06 Down 1.25
|Aug
|58.00 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.96 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.93 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.90 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.82 Down 1.25
|Jan
|57.70 Down 1.25
|Feb
|57.60 Down 1.25
|Mar
|57.53 Down 1.25
|Apr
|57.54 Down 1.25
|May
|57.53 Down 1.25
|Jun
|57.48 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Aug
|57.34 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.32 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.35 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.35 Down 1.25
|Jan
|57.37 Down 1.25
|Feb
|57.33 Down 1.25
|Mar
|57.37 Down 1.25
|Apr
|57.36 Down 1.25
|May
|57.33 Down 1.25
|Jun
|57.41 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.41 Down 1.25
|Aug
|57.38 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.32 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.40 Down 1.25
|Jan
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Feb
|57.43 Down 1.25
|Mar
|57.45 Down 1.25
|Apr
|57.45 Down 1.25
|May
|57.28 Down 1.25
|Jun
|57.30 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.29 Down 1.25
|Aug
|57.28 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.26 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.23 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.20 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.24 Down 1.25
|Jan
|57.27 Down 1.25
|Feb
|57.27 Down 1.25
|Mar
|57.27 Down 1.25
|Apr
|57.27 Down 1.25
|May
|57.28 Down 1.25
|Jun
|57.32 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.37 Down 1.25
|Aug
|57.39 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.42 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.44 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.45 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.53 Down 1.25
|Jan
|57.61 Down 1.25
|Feb
|57.67 Down 1.25
|Mar
|57.70 Down 1.25
|Apr
|57.70 Down 1.25
|May
|57.65 Down 1.25
|Jun
|57.66 Down 1.25
|Jul
|57.64 Down 1.25
|Aug
|57.66 Down 1.25
|Sep
|57.71 Down 1.25
|Oct
|57.80 Down 1.25
|Nov
|57.75 Down 1.25
|Dec
|57.87 Down 1.25
|Jan
|58.04 Down 1.25
|Feb
|58.10 Down 1.25
|Mar
|58.13 Down 1.25
|Apr
|58.13 Down 1.25
|May
|58.08 Down 1.25
|Jun
|58.09 Down 1.25
|Jul
|58.07 Down 1.25
|Aug
|58.09 Down 1.25
|Sep
|58.14 Down 1.25
|Oct
|58.23 Down 1.25
|Nov
|58.18 Down 1.25
|Dec
|58.30 Down 1.25
|Jan
|58.47 Down 1.25