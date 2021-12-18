Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 04:18
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 71.92 72.26 69.89 70.86 Down 1.52
Jan 71.79 72.05 69.70 70.72 Down 1.43
Feb 71.37 71.65 69.34 70.35 Down 1.40
Mar 71.02 71.25 69.03 69.95 Down 1.40
Apr 70.54 70.81 68.66 69.53 Down 1.43
May 70.24 70.44 68.26 69.10 Down 1.45
Jun 69.80 69.80 67.91 68.65 Down 1.48
Jul 69.46 69.46 67.57 68.20 Down 1.50
Aug 68.84 69.07 67.09 67.75 Down 1.52
Sep 68.61 68.61 66.74 67.32 Down 1.53
Oct 67.67 67.77 66.37 66.86 Down 1.54
Nov 67.65 67.86 65.87 66.44 Down 1.56
Dec 66.87 67.00 65.90 66.02 Down 1.55
Jan 65.61 Down 1.55
Feb 66.00 66.00 65.24 65.24 Down 1.55
Mar 64.90 Down 1.53
Apr 64.60 Down 1.51
May 65.61 65.61 64.00 64.31 Down 1.50
Jun 64.00 64.00 63.99 63.99 Down 1.48
Jul 63.69 Down 1.47
Aug 63.42 Down 1.45
Sep 63.19 Down 1.43
Oct 63.63 63.63 62.99 62.99 Down 1.41
Nov 63.95 64.00 62.58 62.81 Down 1.39
Dec 62.56 Down 1.38
Jan 62.32 Down 1.38
Feb 62.08 Down 1.36
Mar 61.87 Down 1.34
Apr 62.25 62.25 61.70 61.70 Down 1.33
May 62.45 62.60 61.50 61.53 Down 1.31
Jun 61.32 Down 1.31
Jul 61.13 Down 1.30
Aug 60.95 Down 1.28
Sep 60.80 Down 1.26
Oct 60.67 Down 1.26
Nov 61.37 61.50 60.48 60.53 Down 1.26
Dec 60.34 Down 1.25
Jan 60.17 Down 1.24
Feb 60.02 Down 1.23
Mar 59.89 Down 1.22
Apr 59.78 Down 1.21
May 59.65 Down 1.21
Jun 59.47 Down 1.22
Jul 59.33 Down 1.22
Aug 59.21 Down 1.23
Sep 59.12 Down 1.24
Oct 59.00 Down 1.24
Nov 59.85 59.85 58.91 58.91 Down 1.25
Dec 58.77 Down 1.25
Jan 58.63 Down 1.25
Feb 58.51 Down 1.25
Mar 58.41 Down 1.25
Apr 58.36 Down 1.25
May 58.30 Down 1.25
Jun 58.21 Down 1.25
Jul 58.06 Down 1.25
Aug 58.00 Down 1.25
Sep 57.96 Down 1.25
Oct 57.93 Down 1.25
Nov 57.90 Down 1.25
Dec 57.82 Down 1.25
Jan 57.70 Down 1.25
Feb 57.60 Down 1.25
Mar 57.53 Down 1.25
Apr 57.54 Down 1.25
May 57.53 Down 1.25
Jun 57.48 Down 1.25
Jul 57.39 Down 1.25
Aug 57.34 Down 1.25
Sep 57.32 Down 1.25
Oct 57.35 Down 1.25
Nov 57.39 Down 1.25
Dec 57.35 Down 1.25
Jan 57.37 Down 1.25
Feb 57.33 Down 1.25
Mar 57.37 Down 1.25
Apr 57.36 Down 1.25
May 57.33 Down 1.25
Jun 57.41 Down 1.25
Jul 57.41 Down 1.25
Aug 57.38 Down 1.25
Sep 57.39 Down 1.25
Oct 57.39 Down 1.25
Nov 57.32 Down 1.25
Dec 57.40 Down 1.25
Jan 57.39 Down 1.25
Feb 57.43 Down 1.25
Mar 57.45 Down 1.25
Apr 57.45 Down 1.25
May 57.28 Down 1.25
Jun 57.30 Down 1.25
Jul 57.29 Down 1.25
Aug 57.28 Down 1.25
Sep 57.26 Down 1.25
Oct 57.23 Down 1.25
Nov 57.20 Down 1.25
Dec 57.24 Down 1.25
Jan 57.27 Down 1.25
Feb 57.27 Down 1.25
Mar 57.27 Down 1.25
Apr 57.27 Down 1.25
May 57.28 Down 1.25
Jun 57.32 Down 1.25
Jul 57.37 Down 1.25
Aug 57.39 Down 1.25
Sep 57.42 Down 1.25
Oct 57.44 Down 1.25
Nov 57.45 Down 1.25
Dec 57.53 Down 1.25
Jan 57.61 Down 1.25
Feb 57.67 Down 1.25
Mar 57.70 Down 1.25
Apr 57.70 Down 1.25
May 57.65 Down 1.25
Jun 57.66 Down 1.25
Jul 57.64 Down 1.25
Aug 57.66 Down 1.25
Sep 57.71 Down 1.25
Oct 57.80 Down 1.25
Nov 57.75 Down 1.25
Dec 57.87 Down 1.25
Jan 58.04 Down 1.25
Feb 58.10 Down 1.25
Mar 58.13 Down 1.25
Apr 58.13 Down 1.25
May 58.08 Down 1.25
Jun 58.09 Down 1.25
Jul 58.07 Down 1.25
Aug 58.09 Down 1.25
Sep 58.14 Down 1.25
Oct 58.23 Down 1.25
Nov 58.18 Down 1.25
Dec 58.30 Down 1.25
Jan 58.47 Down 1.25

Updated : 2021-12-18 06:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher