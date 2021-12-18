Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire engulfs Russian warship under construction, 3 injured

By Associated Press
2021/12/18 03:00
The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built for the Russian Navy is engulfed by fire at the Northern Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17...

The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built for the Russian Navy is engulfed by fire at the Northern Shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Dec. 17...

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg caught fire Friday, leaving at least three workers injured.

The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built at the Severnaya Verf (Northern Shipyard) was completely engulfed by flames, and nearly 170 firefighters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the blaze that sent massive plumes of smoke over Russia’s second-largest city.

Local authorities said three workers were injured, with two of them requiring hospitalization.

An official panel has been created to investigate the cause of the fire, which wasn't immediately known.

The corvette is the latest in a series of such ships built at the shipyard. It was set to be commissioned by the navy late next year.

Updated : 2021-12-18 04:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel