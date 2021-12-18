Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Luge officials change qualifying formula for Beijing Games

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/18 01:06
Luge officials change qualifying formula for Beijing Games

The International Luge Federation has changed some of the qualifying rules for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, largely because many teams and sliders have been forced to use borrowed equipment for the last several weeks.

Instead of using the results from seven World Cup races through Jan. 10 to determine how to allocate starting spots to various nations, the federation decided that it would now eliminate the three worst finishes for each slider and re-calculate accordingly.

It could be a major boost for some athletes who struggled in recent weeks while not having their regular equipment. Nearly three dozen boxes of equipment — including some sleds, which typically are finely honed to each slider’s individual liking — did not make it out of China following three weeks of training there this fall, forcing some athletes to compete in the next three World Cup events without their regular gear.

“These unfortunate circumstances resulted in significant disadvantages for a number of athletes and nations with regard to their qualification for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games,” read part of the federation’s explanation for the policy shift.

The rule changes could benefit athletes who miss races for various reasons and couldn’t accrue points. U.S. Olympic veteran Emily Sweeney had to miss two World Cup races in Russia; she is an active soldier in the U.S. Army but couldn’t go to the races at the 2014 Sochi Olympics venue because of current military rules prohibiting travel to Russia.

Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Felix Loch of Germany cannot race this weekend in Igls, Austria, after testing positive for COVID-19. Also out this weekend after a positive test is German women’s Olympic hopeful Dajana Eitberger.

“Stay positive, become negative,” Loch said when revealing his positive test. “Unfortunately, after a routine corona test, I tested positive. I’m fine, I’m at home and will spend the Christmas days with my family for the first time in my life.”

Updated : 2021-12-18 03:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Super Typhoon Rai closest to Taiwan Dec. 21-22
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel