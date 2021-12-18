Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just two days after Taiwanese-American crooner Wang Leehom (王力宏) announced he was divorcing his Taiwanese wife of eight years Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) on Wednesday (Dec. 15), she responded by issuing a massive Instagram post that revealed a long list of alleged indiscretions ranging from infidelity to prostitution.

On Friday evening (Dec. 17), Lee unleashed a nine-page tirade on Instagram that covered multiple aspects of their relationship in intimate detail. In the post, she lamented that if she had known beforehand that he wanted to live a "single life" she would never have married him and given birth to his three children.

She wrote that in signing an "unequal prenuptial agreement," she understood that his property obtained before the marriage is his. However, indicating litigation over his fortune earned of eight years of marriage, she said "the property after marriage was earned by our mutual efforts."

Lee bitterly wrote that Wang had used her as a "chess piece," taking advantage of her empathy and love to make her his "shield." She claimed that he "hid behind her" to gain the power he desired and in the process "you're the angel and I'm the devil."

Alluding to rumors that he had had affairs with celebrities such as BY2's Yumi Bai (孫雨), Lee wrote that Wang had repeated what he had told the media, that he would not comment on the reports. As more reports of these alleged affairs have started to come in, she wrote "I will no longer bear your cross for you."

Lee recalled that she first met Wang when she was 16 and he was 26. She wrote that after he had courted her for a while, they went on a date in which they held hands and because of his status as an idol, "I held no defense in my heart," and they had sex.

The next day, she recalls that he stated that he did not want a relationship. She claimed to have later found out that she was one of several of such "friends" he had engaged in sex with in "many cities."

Lee then revealed an incident in which Wang was allegedly caught on camera soliciting a prostitute and claimed that there is "video proof of all of this." She wrote that Wang had in fact admitted to this incident to her, admitting that he "has a problem and cannot control himself."

At the time, she expressed her desire to part ways, but he insisted that she would be his "only one" in the future and they married and started a family. However, she claims that after a concert in Shanghai, he disappeared for one night and she later learned that he had met with a "friend with benefits" and partied the night away.

Lee alleged that she discovered photos of the encounter and that he continued to see the woman, allegedly exchanging nude photos on his birthday. In an apparent reference to recent sightings with a famous actress in September, Lee also purported that Wang had an affair with a "married woman with children" who he allegedly coordinated with in concealing their relationship from her husband.

The post went into even further detail of the crooner's alleged indiscretions when she wrote that he cataloged the prostitutes he had slept with by their features. She claimed that this included some "staff members" who interact with the family.

Saving the biggest bombshell for last, she expressed her hope that Wang could "face yourself with honesty, ignore the world's judgment, and be with the right person." Many netizens on Weibo are speculating this is a reference to Chinese male concert pianist Li Yundi (李雲迪), with whom many have speculated Wang has had a romantic relationship with for eight years.

The following is an English translation of Lee's Instagram post: