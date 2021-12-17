NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|363
|229
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|eliminated-N.Y. Jets
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|324
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|eliminated-Houston
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|177
|356
|eliminated-Jacksonville
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|180
|340
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|304
|284
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|354
|293
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|385
|296
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|379
|370
|Denver
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|275
|228
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|380
|287
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|232
|310
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|297
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|328
|272
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|eliminated-Detroit
|1
|11
|1
|.115
|213
|354
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|366
|254
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|366
|293
|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|301
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.