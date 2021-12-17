All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|69
|61
|Charlotte
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|87
|73
|Hartford
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|64
|49
|Providence
|21
|11
|6
|3
|1
|26
|57
|52
|Hershey
|20
|10
|7
|2
|1
|23
|57
|65
|WB/Scranton
|21
|9
|9
|1
|2
|21
|48
|63
|Bridgeport
|25
|8
|13
|1
|3
|20
|63
|78
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|5
|11
|4
|1
|15
|52
|70
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|20
|17
|1
|2
|0
|36
|72
|38
|Rochester
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|81
|79
|Cleveland
|23
|10
|8
|2
|3
|25
|70
|73
|Laval
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|78
|81
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|24
|18
|4
|1
|1
|38
|85
|57
|Manitoba
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|77
|59
|Rockford
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|55
|71
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Iowa
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|66
|66
|Milwaukee
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|71
|78
|Texas
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|63
|78
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|21
|16
|2
|2
|1
|35
|78
|49
|Ontario
|19
|13
|5
|0
|1
|27
|73
|56
|Henderson
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|60
|53
|Colorado
|22
|10
|9
|1
|2
|23
|72
|72
|Abbotsford
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|64
|59
|Tucson
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|53
|66
|San Diego
|20
|9
|10
|1
|0
|19
|53
|61
|San Jose
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|63
|86
|Bakersfield
|18
|6
|8
|1
|3
|16
|45
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Chicago 4, Manitoba 3
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled