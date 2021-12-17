All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 30 14 13 3 31 83 102 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 29 10 15 4 24 80 101 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 76 97 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 90 61 N.Y. Rangers 29 19 7 3 41 84 74 Washington 29 17 5 7 41 101 76 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 28 11 12 5 27 73 92 New Jersey 28 10 13 5 25 78 97 N.Y. Islanders 25 8 12 5 21 54 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 Nashville 29 18 10 1 37 86 77 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 28 11 15 2 24 67 90 Arizona 28 5 21 2 12 50 104

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 31 17 9 5 39 98 83 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 29 18 11 0 36 104 89 Edmonton 28 17 11 0 34 96 87 Los Angeles 28 13 10 5 31 76 72 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 81 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Carolina 5, Detroit 3

Los Angeles 4, Florida 1

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Vegas 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Edmonton 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, ppd

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.