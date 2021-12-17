All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Detroit
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|102
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Buffalo
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|80
|101
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|17
|1
|19
|76
|97
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|28
|20
|7
|1
|41
|90
|61
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|19
|7
|3
|41
|84
|74
|Washington
|29
|17
|5
|7
|41
|101
|76
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|85
|72
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|73
|92
|New Jersey
|28
|10
|13
|5
|25
|78
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|25
|8
|12
|5
|21
|54
|73
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|108
|85
|Nashville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|86
|77
|St. Louis
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|100
|80
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Winnipeg
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|84
|80
|Dallas
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|70
|74
|Chicago
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|67
|90
|Arizona
|28
|5
|21
|2
|12
|50
|104
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|98
|83
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Vegas
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|104
|89
|Edmonton
|28
|17
|11
|0
|34
|96
|87
|Los Angeles
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|76
|72
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Seattle
|29
|10
|16
|3
|23
|81
|103
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Vegas 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Edmonton 5, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, ppd
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.