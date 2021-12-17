|GP
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|17
|13
|2
|2
|40
|9
|41
|Liverpool
|17
|12
|4
|1
|48
|13
|40
|Chelsea
|17
|11
|4
|2
|39
|12
|37
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23
|22
|29
|West Ham
|17
|8
|4
|5
|28
|21
|28
|Man United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|24
|27
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16
|17
|25
|Wolverhampton
|17
|7
|3
|7
|13
|14
|24
|Leicester
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|27
|22
|Aston Villa
|17
|7
|1
|9
|23
|25
|22
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|8
|5
|24
|24
|20
|Brentford
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|22
|20
|Brighton
|16
|4
|8
|4
|14
|17
|20
|Everton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|21
|29
|19
|Southampton
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|26
|17
|Leeds
|17
|3
|7
|7
|17
|32
|16
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|31
|13
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14
|21
|11
|Newcastle
|17
|1
|7
|9
|18
|37
|10
|Norwich
|17
|2
|4
|11
|8
|34
|10
___
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2
Arsenal 2, West Ham 0
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Chelsea 1, Everton 1
Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|18
|45
|Bournemouth
|22
|12
|7
|3
|37
|19
|43
|West Brom
|22
|11
|7
|4
|30
|17
|40
|Blackburn
|22
|11
|6
|5
|37
|27
|39
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|35
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|35
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|34
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|8
|7
|7
|30
|24
|31
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|24
|23
|30
|Huddersfield
|22
|8
|6
|8
|25
|25
|30
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Sheffield United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Birmingham
|22
|7
|6
|9
|22
|26
|27
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Blackpool
|22
|7
|6
|9
|20
|26
|27
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|24
|32
|27
|Hull
|22
|6
|5
|11
|19
|26
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|41
|19
|Barnsley
|22
|2
|7
|13
|15
|34
|13
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|4
___
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|42
|15
|44
|Wigan
|20
|13
|3
|4
|37
|18
|42
|Sunderland
|21
|13
|3
|5
|38
|25
|42
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|42
|Oxford United
|21
|11
|6
|4
|34
|21
|39
|Plymouth
|22
|10
|7
|5
|35
|25
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|35
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|30
|Charlton
|22
|8
|5
|9
|30
|27
|29
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|7
|8
|37
|33
|28
|Burton Albion
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|28
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|28
|37
|28
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|26
|Cambridge United
|22
|6
|8
|8
|32
|37
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|25
|Lincoln
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|36
|40
|21
|Shrewsbury
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|28
|19
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|4
|12
|29
|44
|19
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|17
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|16
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|15
___
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|40
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|21
|9
|7
|5
|35
|26
|34
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|33
|Sutton United
|21
|10
|3
|8
|32
|27
|33
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|33
|Tranmere
|20
|9
|5
|6
|17
|14
|32
|Leyton Orient
|21
|7
|10
|4
|37
|20
|31
|Harrogate Town
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|30
|30
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|26
|29
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|28
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|31
|27
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|26
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Crawley Town
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|25
|Salford
|20
|6
|6
|8
|23
|21
|24
|Rochdale
|21
|5
|9
|7
|27
|30
|24
|Barrow
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|24
|22
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|19
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|7
|9
|16
|33
|19
|Oldham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|21
|36
|16
|Scunthorpe
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|36
|16
___
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.