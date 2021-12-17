Russia demands NATO leave eastern Europe, limit missile deployment

The West has accused Russia of amassing troops in preparation of a supposed Ukrainian invasion The West has accused Russia of amassing troops in preparation of a supposed Ukrainian invasion

Russia on Friday released a series of ambitious demands to the United States and NATO if it is to restore relations.

It comes as tensions between the West and Russia have ratcheted up, with fears of a military invasion of Ukraine and continuing hybrid warfare at the European Union's external border with Belarus.

The Russian documents were submitted to the US and its allies earlier this week. The publication of unfinished agreements is an unusual move in international diplomacy.

What does Russia want?

An end to NATO military activity in eastern Europe, including Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia

No expansion of NATO membership, particularly to Ukraine

No intermediate or shorter-range missiles deployed close enough to hit the territory of the other side

No military exercises of more than one military brigade in an agreed border zone

An agreement that parties do not consider each other as adversaries and will resolve disputes peacefully

Neither Russia nor the United States can deploy nuclear weapons outside their national territories

What did Russia say?

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters Russia and the West needed to start afresh in rebuilding relations.

"The line pursued by the United States and NATO over recent years to aggressively escalate the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous," he said.

"Washington and its NATO allies should immediately stop regular hostile actions against our country, including unscheduled exercises ... and maneuvers of military ships and planes, and stop the military development of Ukrainian territory."

Ryabkov said was willing to start talks as soon as Saturday, and proposed Geneva as a venue.

What was the NATO response?

The United States has made clear that Russia has no say in NATO membership and said it would not negotiate without Europe's input.

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had received the draft documents. He said any dialogue with Moscow "would also need to address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners, such as Ukraine.''

He said the 30 NATO member countries "have made clear that should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures.''

aw/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)