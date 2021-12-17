Alexa
Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 21:53
PARIS (AP) — Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected Friday as president of motorsports governing body FIA, replacing Jean Todt.

The 60-year-old Ben Sulayem is from the United Arab Emirates. He received more than 60% of the votes to defeat British rival Graham Stoker.

Todt was elected in 2009 and served the maximum three terms allowed.

Ben Sulayem is a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, and has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization since 2005.

Ben Sulayem congratulated Todt for his wok and said he is “committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.”

Elected on a four-year term, Ben Sulayem has pledged to double participation in the sport worldwide, and to boost diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility.

Updated : 2021-12-18 00:05 GMT+08:00

