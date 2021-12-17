Kilde extends Norwegian success in Val Gardena super-G

Switzerland's Ralph Weber speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Phot... Switzerland's Ralph Weber speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr celebrates in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec... Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr celebrates in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Austria's Matthias Mayer reacts in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 20... Austria's Matthias Mayer reacts in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (... Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday,... Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrates in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup super G, in Val Gardena, Italy, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway’s success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G on Friday.

Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third, respectively.

Mayer, who will be aiming for his third consecutive gold medal in as many Olympics at the Beijing Games in February, finished 0.22 seconds behind in second. Kriechmayr, who swept gold in super-G and downhill at last season’s world championships, was 0.27 behind.

Combining with the now retired Aksel Lund Svindal and the recently injured Kjetil Jansrud, Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena.

Kilde has also won three straight races at the Italian resort stretching back to his sweep of the super-G and downhill last season. He can make it four straight in Saturday’s downhill.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf