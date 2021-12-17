Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;78;Turning sunny, humid;89;78;S;6;79%;33%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;High clouds;82;64;NE;5;49%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;54;42;Partly sunny;57;43;ESE;8;73%;81%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;58;47;Plenty of sun;59;45;E;5;74%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;48;43;Fog early in the day;48;42;NW;5;96%;67%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;22;19;A morning flurry;25;13;NE;4;78%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;58;39;Clouding up, warm;65;43;SSW;5;35%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;27;22;Low clouds;25;14;SSE;6;80%;24%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;ESE;6;48%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;54;43;A touch of rain;47;41;NNE;13;76%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;68;62;Breezy with some sun;71;60;SW;16;59%;3%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;An afternoon shower;72;48;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;NNE;6;65%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;SE;5;82%;96%;2

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;83;59;Hazy sunshine;78;57;ENE;6;66%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and hot;99;79;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;ENE;7;49%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Areas of low clouds;58;42;Mostly sunny;57;41;N;6;74%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;32;19;Partly sunny;41;19;WNW;11;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog early in the day;42;33;Showers of rain/snow;41;31;W;7;59%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;43;41;Cloudy with a shower;45;42;WNW;5;96%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;69;49;An afternoon shower;68;49;SE;5;69%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;67;NW;5;80%;88%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;45;36;Breezy in the a.m.;42;37;NW;12;72%;24%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;45;42;Fog early in the day;46;42;ENE;4;98%;46%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;39;30;Mostly cloudy;37;27;SW;4;64%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;45;33;Clearing;42;32;WNW;5;66%;21%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;E;10;63%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;NE;6;50%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cooler;41;23;Sunshine, but cold;39;32;W;9;40%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;65;51;Sunny;66;52;SW;10;46%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;81;58;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;SE;9;42%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny;79;68;ESE;4;65%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;85;73;Hazy sun;87;72;NNE;10;67%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;38;37;Breezy in the p.m.;40;28;NW;13;69%;26%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;87;76;Downpours;86;76;NNE;6;79%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;41;35;Fog early in the day;43;39;WNW;6;99%;3%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;71;Breezy in the p.m.;80;71;NNE;15;74%;12%;4

Dallas, United States;A t-shower in spots;76;51;A shower and t-storm;53;33;NNE;19;60%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;10;72%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;66;44;Hazy sunshine;66;43;WNW;10;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;17;Sunshine;45;28;SSW;5;24%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;58;Hazy sun;80;58;NW;6;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;SE;5;70%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;49;40;Fog early in the day;49;39;SE;6;93%;40%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, not as cool;54;31;Mild with sunshine;57;37;NNE;6;23%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with a shower;61;57;A couple of showers;61;58;ESE;21;81%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;75;61;Partly sunny;70;56;NNE;7;50%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;78;58;A t-storm in spots;68;57;ESE;6;87%;88%;6

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;86;69;A shower in the p.m.;86;66;SSE;7;60%;60%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;35;29;A morning shower;39;31;NW;11;95%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;90;74;High clouds;92;75;N;9;49%;11%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;82;57;Not as warm;70;54;ENE;7;49%;4%;3

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;82;70;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;ENE;14;67%;93%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;82;60;Partly sunny;81;60;ENE;6;37%;0%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;NW;5;39%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with rain;44;40;A bit of rain;44;39;NNE;15;86%;96%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;6;79%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;84;78;Becoming cloudy;83;77;N;9;57%;22%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cool with low clouds;65;51;Brief p.m. showers;67;53;NNE;6;71%;99%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, not as cool;53;17;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;S;5;10%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;49;Lots of sun, nice;77;49;NE;7;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;40;Hazy sunshine;67;38;SE;4;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;85;60;Hazy sunshine;82;59;NNW;14;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;Morning snow showers;34;32;WSW;8;75%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;88;75;A stray shower;87;76;NE;13;59%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;81;71;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;64%;39%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;78;59;Hazy sunshine;79;61;N;5;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;NE;4;86%;100%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A.M. showers, cloudy;52;40;A bit of rain;55;40;ESE;8;76%;90%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;75;Decreasing clouds;91;74;SSW;5;68%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;63;Some sun;69;63;SSE;7;73%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;63;48;Sunny;62;48;ENE;7;74%;18%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;50;45;Fog early in the day;50;42;E;8;90%;40%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;66;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;NNE;5;38%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;77;Mostly sunny;85;77;SSW;7;76%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;56;34;Fog to sun;53;37;ENE;3;68%;33%;2

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;10;67%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;N;5;84%;93%;4

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;5;65%;80%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;71;Breezy, not as hot;87;59;ESE;17;59%;57%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;72;47;Partly sunny;70;45;SW;5;44%;30%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;75;A shower or two;81;73;SE;10;74%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;35;32;Cloudy, p.m. snow;35;33;NW;9;69%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;80;Breezy;89;79;ENE;14;68%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;NE;11;62%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder;40;20;Colder, p.m. snow;22;18;NNE;4;61%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;28;Low clouds;29;24;SSW;6;91%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;84;72;Hazy sunshine;89;72;N;6;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy and breezy;76;58;A t-storm around;79;61;NE;12;64%;66%;10

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;59;40;Rain, breezy, cooler;44;37;NNW;19;82%;98%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;7;70%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;26;23;A little p.m. snow;27;18;W;11;94%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasingly windy;54;34;Partly sunny, chilly;45;37;W;7;50%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Lots of sun, colder;30;26;Cloudy;35;31;NNW;3;98%;2%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;36;19;Colder with snow;22;15;NE;11;68%;100%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;10;69%;92%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NW;5;83%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;86;74;Afternoon showers;87;74;E;5;81%;83%;5

Paris, France;Cloudy;48;38;Mostly sunny;47;40;ENE;7;89%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;72;61;A refreshing breeze;71;57;S;14;63%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;90;78;Becoming cloudy;87;74;NNE;10;59%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;74;NE;10;83%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;92;66;Clouds and sun;93;66;SE;6;48%;29%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;42;37;Decreasing clouds;42;40;WSW;5;65%;49%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;21;4;A bit of p.m. snow;30;12;NNW;4;42%;96%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;53;Periods of rain;67;53;N;8;71%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;ESE;4;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A morning shower;87;78;ENE;9;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;40;A little a.m. rain;46;43;SE;9;88%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;40;34;Rain/snow showers;42;37;W;12;91%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;A little a.m. rain;81;72;ESE;9;70%;92%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;80;61;High clouds and warm;82;61;SSE;8;32%;1%;2

Rome, Italy;Sunny;57;32;Plenty of sunshine;55;29;NNE;6;68%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;35;23;Cloudy;36;32;WNW;8;69%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;52;41;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;40;NE;7;70%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;68;Humid with a t-storm;78;67;ENE;9;72%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;75;Breezy with a shower;82;75;E;15;76%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;76;66;Mostly sunny, humid;76;66;NNW;6;87%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Mostly sunny;75;49;NNE;4;33%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;SW;7;38%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;85;71;A couple of showers;83;70;N;10;78%;90%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;62;41;Sunny and pleasant;62;48;E;6;69%;7%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;42;37;Periods of rain;48;38;SSE;10;82%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with sunshine;26;17;P.M. snow showers;36;25;W;4;38%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;50;34;Partly sunny, chilly;45;34;WSW;7;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;WSW;10;74%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;39;28;Rain/snow showers;34;24;WSW;10;78%;85%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;75;ENE;15;66%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;39;29;Turning sunny;39;34;NW;7;94%;10%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;79;68;Warmer;89;74;N;13;57%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;66;59;Low clouds;64;60;E;9;63%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;37;32;Rain/snow showers;40;35;WNW;11;97%;94%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;Clouds and sun;57;40;ENE;5;44%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;51;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;36;NNW;5;64%;42%;1

Tehran, Iran;Some sun;53;41;Rain and drizzle;49;41;ENE;5;59%;96%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Morning showers;64;53;A little a.m. rain;63;51;S;12;59%;58%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;31;Mostly sunny;51;27;NE;5;48%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;53;36;Breezy in the a.m.;46;34;NNW;12;40%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;40;30;Colder with snow;33;26;NNW;16;85%;96%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;62;54;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;NNW;13;70%;67%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;61;43;Partly sunny;60;45;WNW;5;79%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-2;-28;Mostly cloudy;9;-15;SW;5;73%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;39;35;Pouring rain;44;37;S;6;78%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;45;39;Decreasing clouds;43;39;WNW;8;54%;15%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Lots of sun, warm;88;62;Sunny and warm;85;57;ESE;5;43%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;A bit of p.m. snow;38;36;WNW;10;70%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;39;33;Cloudy;37;35;W;11;95%;42%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;61;55;Milder;68;58;N;11;61%;5%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;67;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;NW;6;52%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;43;30;An afternoon shower;42;29;NE;2;75%;81%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-17 22:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base