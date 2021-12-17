Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

20 of 21 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 19:53
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a flooded coal mine in Xiaoyi city in northwestern China's Shanxi P...
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate a trapped miner from a flooded coal mine in Xiaoyi city in northwestern China'...

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a flooded coal mine in Xiaoyi city in northwestern China's Shanxi P...

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate a trapped miner from a flooded coal mine in Xiaoyi city in northwestern China'...

BEIJING (AP) — Crews in northern China have safely rescued 20 of 21 coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing, officials said.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing.

State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews bringing the miners out one-by-one after loading them into waiting ambulances.

Xiaoyi's Communist Party chief Zhao Jianxi and Mayor Yang Guang were sacked following the incident, state media reported. Police have also detained seven people in connection with the incident, CCTV reported.

Rescuers pumped water out of the mine to facilitate the rescue.

China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining.

Updated : 2021-12-17 20:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base