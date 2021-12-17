Commercial for I-Mei puffs appears on Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant version of the signature puff cakes from I-Mei Foods Co. appeared on a side of Taipei 101 for the first time Friday (Dec. 17) evening.

Taiwan’s tallest building will show wishes for the New Year and the commercial each day from Friday until Jan. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m., the food company said on its Facebook page. In addition to its classic puffs, the commercials will also feature I-Mei ice cream and biscuits.

Until Dec. 31, the campaign will also be accompanied by a quiz about the company’s products appearing in the ad. The results of the draw will be announced on Jan. 4, 2022, with three lucky winners receiving a gift box with a value of NT$525 (US$19) each.

I-Mei’s first-ever cooperation with Taipei 101 followed gifts of puffs to Slovakia and Lithuania to thank those European countries for their improving ties to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

