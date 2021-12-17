Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Commercial for I-Mei puffs appears on Taipei 101

Competition to win gift box accompanies ad campaign

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/17 19:45
I-Mei puffs are appearing on Taipei 101. (Facebook, I-Mei Foods photo) 

I-Mei puffs are appearing on Taipei 101. (Facebook, I-Mei Foods photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant version of the signature puff cakes from I-Mei Foods Co. appeared on a side of Taipei 101 for the first time Friday (Dec. 17) evening.

Taiwan’s tallest building will show wishes for the New Year and the commercial each day from Friday until Jan. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m., the food company said on its Facebook page. In addition to its classic puffs, the commercials will also feature I-Mei ice cream and biscuits.

Until Dec. 31, the campaign will also be accompanied by a quiz about the company’s products appearing in the ad. The results of the draw will be announced on Jan. 4, 2022, with three lucky winners receiving a gift box with a value of NT$525 (US$19) each.

I-Mei’s first-ever cooperation with Taipei 101 followed gifts of puffs to Slovakia and Lithuania to thank those European countries for their improving ties to Taiwan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
I-Mei Foods Co.
I-Mei puffs
puff
Taipei 101
I-Mei
ice cream
biscuits

RELATED ARTICLES

Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
2021/12/13 16:20
Godiva ice creams with excessive levels of pesticide pulled from shelves in Taiwan
Godiva ice creams with excessive levels of pesticide pulled from shelves in Taiwan
2021/12/11 11:06
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48
Taiwan VP visits Wei Shui Station and I-Mei store on 100th anniversary of TCA
Taiwan VP visits Wei Shui Station and I-Mei store on 100th anniversary of TCA
2021/10/17 20:02
Centenary exhibition revisits legacy of Taiwan Cultural Association
Centenary exhibition revisits legacy of Taiwan Cultural Association
2021/10/15 12:25