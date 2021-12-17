Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/17 15:46
Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics...
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad stadium in ...
Athletes warm up prior to the men's 4x7.5 km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Sc...
Norway's Robert Johansson in action during the ski jumping World Cup, large hill, men's qualifications in Vogtlandarena in Klingenthal, Germany, Frida...
Skimboarding world champion Lucas Fink, from Brazil, falls down a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare,...
Japan's Aya Ohori eyes the badminton ball during her match against Britain's Kirsty Gilmour during their women's badminton singles match at the BWF Wo...
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday...
Muslim women offer their prayers in Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Liudmyla Momot weeps as she searches for any still-usable items Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the debris of her house in the village of Nevelske in easter...
A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia ...
A woman living in the Vlakfontein informal settlement outside Johannesburg, South Africa, shuts her window during a rainstorm, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. S...
Fog covers the landscape in a flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Alcala de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain, Monday, Dec.13...
A girl shows a bandaid she received after having a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15,...
A giant Douglas fir is decorated with Christmas lights in a garden of a house in the small village of Falkenstein near Falkenstein, Germany, Friday, D...

Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics...

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad stadium in ...

Athletes warm up prior to the men's 4x7.5 km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Sc...

Norway's Robert Johansson in action during the ski jumping World Cup, large hill, men's qualifications in Vogtlandarena in Klingenthal, Germany, Frida...

Skimboarding world champion Lucas Fink, from Brazil, falls down a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare,...

Japan's Aya Ohori eyes the badminton ball during her match against Britain's Kirsty Gilmour during their women's badminton singles match at the BWF Wo...

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday...

Muslim women offer their prayers in Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Liudmyla Momot weeps as she searches for any still-usable items Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the debris of her house in the village of Nevelske in easter...

A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia ...

A woman living in the Vlakfontein informal settlement outside Johannesburg, South Africa, shuts her window during a rainstorm, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. S...

Fog covers the landscape in a flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Alcala de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain, Monday, Dec.13...

A girl shows a bandaid she received after having a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15,...

A giant Douglas fir is decorated with Christmas lights in a garden of a house in the small village of Falkenstein near Falkenstein, Germany, Friday, D...

DEC. 8–DEC. 16 2021

The rise in omicron variant infections across Europe takes up most of this week’s offering, along with skiing in Germany and Austria and extreme weather in South Africa and Spain; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 17:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base