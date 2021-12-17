Taiwan, US, Japan, Australia discuss GCTF plans for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) co-hosted the seventh Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) Joint Committee meeting with Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and the Australian Office in Taipei on Friday (Dec. 17).

During the meeting, representatives from the four countries reviewed this year’s GCTF events and shared views on vital areas of cooperation in 2022, according to a GCTF joint statement.

The four countries held 13 virtual GCTF workshops with the backing of the GCTF Secretariat, a team of dedicated specialists established last year. The U.K., Canada, Slovakia, and Israel participated as guest co-hosts on various topics, while three events were held in the Czech Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Eswatini.

GCTF also welcomed the Australian Office in Taipei as a full partner of the platform. According to the statement, GCTF plans to organize workshops focusing on law enforcement, health cooperation, sustainable oceans, gender equality, smart farming, and internet freedom and digital economy next year.

The GCTF was established to provide a platform through which Taiwan could contribute to global problem-solving and share its expertise with partners around the world. Since it was founded on June 1, 2015, it has organized 45 international workshops with 100 countries and approximately 3,500 government officials and experts.