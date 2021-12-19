French delegation drives home need to support Taiwan on world stage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of a politically diverse delegation of French parliamentarians delivered a message of goodwill and support during their visit to Taiwan, which concluded Sunday (Dec. 19).

At a foreign ministry press conference Friday (Dec. 17), Francois de Rugy, who heads the French legislature's Taiwan-France Friendship Group and organized the trip, pointed out that the National Assembly had overwhelmingly passed a resolution last month supporting a greater role for Taiwan in international organizations. The resolution came on the heels of a similar one passed by the French Senate.

The parliamentarians were invited by de Rugy to represent the five major political factions in the lower chamber, said legislator Jean-Luc Reitzer, which reinforces the breadth of support the East Asian country now enjoys there.

The primary purpose of the visit was to find areas of common concern and pave the way for potential economic, security, and people-to-people exchanges. Delegation members also expressed the need for Taiwan to be allowed to "take its place" in global bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and return to the World Health Organization as an observer.

On China's ongoing threats toward Taiwan, the groups agreed on the importance of maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's security must be upheld amid China's threats, de Rugy said.

French Assemblymember Frederique Dumas said that when it comes to China, the French tend to focus more on the power struggle between China and the U.S. and human rights violations in the Xinjiang region. Taiwan is on the frontline of the competition between two models — an authoritarian one versus one that respects human rights. Taiwan's future is everyone's future, she said, adding, "I will say that I am Taiwan, but each of us is Taiwan."

Dumas said the resolution is only a start and that "at this moment in history, we have much to do." France and Europe as a whole must do more to stand up to China, without fear of reprisal as Australia and Lithuania have done, she insisted.

China downgraded relations with Lithuania last month to the charge d'affaires level after the Baltic country allowed a Taiwanese representative office to open in the capital of Vilnius, while Australia recently joined the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics while under heavy Chinese sanctions for its earlier calls for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.



Jean-Luc Reitzer (left), MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (center), Francois de Rugy.

Asked how they would respond to the threatening messages the Chinese government frequently sends to foreign politicians who undertake official visits to Taiwan, the group emphasized that they are free to dialogue with whomever they choose, with National Assembly member Jean-Luc Reiter saying Beijing should respect their freedom to associate.

Besides diplomatic corps, parliaments also have a diplomatic role to play in engaging with other countries, Mbaya said.

Legislator Aina Kuric praised the vitality of Taiwan's democracy and drove home the point that Taiwan has vital expertise to share with the world. The democracies of the world should support each other's interests, she continued, adding that France should have done more earlier.

With France taking over the presidency of the EU council for the first half of 2022, it will have the responsibility to explore how the bloc's relationship with Taiwan can be expanded to the benefit of both, de Rougy said.

On Taiwan's hope for negotiations on a bilateral investment deal with the European Union next year, de Rugy said he has pressed the French government on the issue but stressed that France places a high value on reciprocity and would expect Taiwanese investments in return.

De Rugy also said he was impressed by Taiwan's good-natured citizens, its vibrant economy, and its resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted Taiwan's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.