Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Cement chairman guarded about economic prospects for 2022

High prices for raw materials and energy have big effect on business in China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/17 16:03
Taiwan Cement Chairman Nelson Chang names U.S. interest rates and COVID variants as problems for 2022. 

Taiwan Cement Chairman Nelson Chang names U.S. interest rates and COVID variants as problems for 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Expectations the United States Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and the emergency of new COVID-19 variants are throwing doubt on economic prospects for next year, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) Chairman Nelson Chang (張安平) said Friday (Dec. 17).

The business leader also named inflation across the world and the rapid spread of the Omicron strain in Europe as factors preventing too much optimism about 2022, CNA reported. Turning to his own industry, Chang said the situation for the cement business in China was negative, with the expected mass return of workers home during the January-February Lunar New Year holiday an added factor.

During 2021, the prices of raw materials and energy rose sharply, and the first half of 2022 was likely to bring further increases in the cost of electricity and coal, directly influencing the cost of doing business, he said. As an example, he cited the price of coal in China having almost quadrupled before falling back, but remaining at a level double the original.
economy
COVID variants
inflation
cement
Taiwan Cement
TCC
Nelson Chang
interest rates
Federal Reserve

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Bank leaves interest rates at historical low rate of 1.125%
Central Bank leaves interest rates at historical low rate of 1.125%
2021/12/16 18:21
Fed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight begins
Fed signals three rate hikes in the cards in 2022 as inflation fight begins
2021/12/16 11:00
Taiwan dumpling chain Bafang Yunji to raise prices
Taiwan dumpling chain Bafang Yunji to raise prices
2021/12/15 15:28
Bloomberg ranks conflict in Taiwan Strait in top eight global economy risks for 2022
Bloomberg ranks conflict in Taiwan Strait in top eight global economy risks for 2022
2021/12/15 11:26
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
2021/12/07 16:23

Updated : 2021-12-17 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base